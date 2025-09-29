Janibek Alimkhanuly Welcomes Terence Crawford Fight, Promises Fans It Would Be A Great One

Terence Crawford vs Janibek Alimkhanuly at 160? What a middleweight jump would really mean

If Terence Crawford wants to drop down and try and add some middleweight belts to his trophy cabinet, one of the sport’s genuine damgermen is more than willing to accommodate him. Crawford, flush with success and greatness following his historic win over Canelo Alvarez, has not yet confirmed what he will do next. But a drop down to 160 has been mentioned, and Janibek Alimkhanuly, who holds the WBO and IBF titles at 160 pounds, says a fight between he and “Bud” would be a great, exciting battle.

Alimkhanuly of Kazakhstan is, like Crawford, unbeaten, this at 17-0(12), and the 32 year old wants to unify his division. But a super fight with Crawford is understandably appealing to Alimkhanuly.

Does Janibek offer too much risk and too little reward?

“If Crawford agreed to fight me, I would gladly face him,” Alimkhanuly wrote on his X account. “Our fight would be the kind of match every fan would watch with excitement. They would not want to miss a single second.”

But is Alimkhanuly high-profile enough for Crawford, or for the fans, come to that? Is it fair to say that only hardcore fight fans know Alimkhanuly and have actually seen him fight? Would this fight present too much risk, too little reward for 38 year old Crawford and his team? Maybe.

But fight fans can be an impatient bunch, and Crawford’s next fight will be pretty much demanded before too long. It’s not even a month since Crawford defeated Canelo, yet so many people are already pestering the five-weight champ to tell us all what he’s going to do next. Will Crawford stick to his recent schedule of fighting just once a year? It sure seems likely, and if so, “Bud” may not box again until next summer or some time around then.

168, 160, or retirement? Which path truly serves Crawford’s legacy

There could be a rematch with Canelo, while Crawford could stick around at 168 pounds and fight someone else there. Or maybe Crawford will make that move to 160. Or might Crawford simply retire, feeling he has absolutely nothing left to prove? Don’t go expecting any official announcement regarding Crawford’s decision any time soon. Crawford, 42-0(31) has earned the right to take his time and think things through.