Fans want Terence Crawford to show some courage and try defending his four belts at 168 rather than moving down to 160, where it’s less risky.

Crawford Running From 168 Lions?

Terence (42-0, 31 KOs) is being praised by fans in large numbers for moving up two weight classes to unseat undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez last September 13. It would be admirable if Crawford were to choose to defend the titles once or twice rather than disappearing to the 160-lb division, where it’s filled with beatable opposition.

Benavidez Fight Will Expose the Truth

If Crawford chooses to stay, he should fight David Benavidez in early 2026, then the winner of the Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez fight. That’s assuming Crawford is victorious against Benavidez.

The pro-Crawford fans argue that he doesn’t need to defend the titles because he already beat the #1 fighter in the 168-lb division, Canelo (63-3-2, 39 KOs).

Canelo Built His Throne on Avoidance

However, for those who have followed the sport closely, they know that Alvarez had stopped fighting the best at 168 soon after capturing the four titles in 2021. He’s stayed on top by swerving these fighters:

David Benavidez

Christian Mbilli

David Morrell

Lester Martinez

Osleys Iglesias

Diego Pacheco

So, basically, Crawford didn’t prove that he’s the best fighter at 168 by defeating Canelo by a 12-round unanimous decision 15 days ago. He just proved that he beat the guy who had preserved his spot at the top artificially by choosing not to fight the best. In other words, Canelo had arguably ducked the top talents in favor of fighting these guys:

John Ryder

Edgar Berlanga

William Scull

Jaime Munguia

Jermell Charlo

Gennadiy Golovkin

Think of Canelo like this. He’s like a King who has kept his spot on the throne by hoisting up the drawbridge and avoiding going outside the castle for fear of being pillaged by the troops that have surrounded his dwelling.

Now Crawford Must Earn the Crown

Now, it’s up to Crawford to show that he’s not of the same avoidant cloth as Canelo to face the top guys to show that he belongs on the throne. There are a lot of doubts about Crawford because he barely beat Canelo, and looked almost as bad as him.

The scores showed that Crawford nicked it by coming on late when Canelo gassed out. The judges scored it 115-113, 115-113, and 116-112. I have it pretty close as well, 114-114. Crawford came on too late to get the win in my book.

