Ennis vs. Lima: “Boots” – “The 154 Pound Division: “It’s Mine. They Gonna See!”

It’s probably fair to say Jaron “Boots” Ennis has not picked an especially electrifying opponent or dance partner for his 154-pound debut. What we can now hope for on October 11, in his hometown of Philly, when he fights the little-known but possibly dangerous Uisma Lima, 14-1(10), is an electrifying performance from the former welterweight titlist.

Ennis, 34-0(30) and perhaps approaching his physical prime at age 28, has indeed promised us a special performance, a dominant performance – a KO performance and win. Will anything else be considered a big let-down? With the big, no, the huge things Ennis along with his promoter Eddie Hearn have both told us to brace for as “Boots” goes about his business at ’54, this a division that is far more natural to him and will bring out his best, we are now demanding a scorching show from Ennis on October 11.

Can Ennis back up his bold talk at junior middleweight?

Ennis, speaking with DAZN, said that the 154 pound division “is mine,” and that after he “take care of business October 11, they gonna see.”

The critics? The fans? The collective top dogs at ’54? Maybe they’ll all see come October 11 and beyond. Maybe. Ennis is a special talent, no doubt about it – okay, well, maybe there is still some doubt about it in the opinion of some folks, but Ennis at the very least has the potential to become a special fighter. We saw flashes of greatness from Ennis when he boxed down at 147, this when he was supposedly depleted after having made weight, this to the point where he was operating at a mere 60-percent.

Why a KO is the only acceptable outcome in Philly

Now, fully charged and ready, willing and able to give us 100 percent, “Boots” has to rock and roll, and the party needs to start with a KO or a stoppage win over Lima. To repeat, nothing else will be enough; there can be no dull decision win, there can be no close, even somewhat debatable decision win here.

Ennis says he’ll shine, and the light will be on him in the first big (or biggish) fight of next month. “Boots” has laid down the levels of expectation, and he will be under the microscope as a result. “Boots” will not be allowed to enter his new weight class quietly. He needs to make noise, and a statement, on October 11.