Jaime Munguia stops Gonzalo Coria in 3rd – Boxing Results

Undefeated former WBO 154lb champion Jaime Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) was too big & too strong for the hopefully overmatched Argentinian journeyman Gonzalo Coria (21-6, 8 KO) in stopping him in the third round on Saturday night in front of a subdued crowd at the Arena Astro in Guadalajara, Mexico.

After the contest, Munguia called out IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin, who he wants to next year. Munguia has been trying to get a fight against Golovkin for the last year, but it hasn’t happened.

The hulking Munguia, who resembled a rehydrated super middleweight, blasted down the smaller, weaker Coria with a left to the body in round three. Coria, 26, then looked at his corner, shook his head, and opted to stay down to be counted out by the referee.

In the second, Coria ran into right hand from Munguia and was dropped. The punch didn’t appear to land cleanly, but Coria still stayed down for a long time. His delay in getting up made it appear like his heart wasn’t into fighting tooth & nail tonight.

Sure enough, a round later, Munguia dropped Coria again, and he didn’t bother to try and get up despite not showing signs of being badly hurt.

The time of the stoppage was at 2:32 of round three.

“This year, we couldn’t do [Jermall] Charlo,” said Munguia after the contest. “Hopefully, we can do it next year. I know GGG [Gennadiy Golovkin] has no compromise. He’s signed with nobody, and I would love to meet him in May. Golovkin! See you in May!”

If Golovkin wants to get a nice payday against Munguia, it would be a decent fight. He’d probably be better off facing Jermall Charlo, but that’s probably not in the cards.

It’s not likely the 40-year-old Golovkin will elect to fight the much younger 26-year-old Munguia in May because there are reports of him potentially traveling to Australia to defend against Michael Zerafa.

That would be a winnable fight for Golovkin, and he could make good money without being out-sized like he would if he fought Munguia, who looks like a super middleweight.

In the chief support bout, super flyweight contender Argi Cortes (24-3-2, 10 KOs) was dropped twice but came back to defeat Erick Lopez (16-7-2, 10 KOs) by a 10 round split decision.

The scores were 95-92, 95-92 Cortes, and 96-91 Lopez.

Cortes was surprisingly knocked down in rounds 2 and 6 by the smaller Lopez.

Undefeated light welterweight Diego Torres (16-0, 15 KOs) obliterated Hector “La Cobra” Morales (6-2-1, 1 KO) by a fourth round knockout. In the fourth, Torres knocked Morales down two times before the bout was halted at :19.

Super featherweight Benito Sanchez (15-6-3, 3 KOs) and Jose Angel Garcia (7-0-3, 6 KOs) fought to a disappointing ten round draw. The judges scored it 95-95, 95-95, and 95-95.