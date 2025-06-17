Jaime Munguia’s B-Sample Confirms Positive Test: Exogenous Testosterone Found After Bruno Surace Victory

Jaime Munguia’s B-sample came back positive for exogenous testosterone, reaffirming his positive A-test from May 29th for his victory over Bruno Surace on May 3rd in Riyadh.

Munguia’s Positive B-Sample

Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs) will reportedly attempt to prove his positive tests were due to “contamination.” His team has sent supplements to VADA for testing to prove Munguia’s innocence. However, it’s unclear if that’ll work to clear Munguia. That’s about as effective as the tainted meat excuse that his teammate used many years ago.

Victory Over Surace Invalidated?

If Munguia can’t be cleared, his victory over Surace will be changed to a no-decision, and he’ll likely be suspended. He’d beaten Surace (26-1-2, 5 KOs) by a 12-round unanimous decision on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull at The Venue in Riyadh.

It was one of Munguia’s best performances in many years, and it came in a crucial fight for his career. He’d been knocked out by Surace in the sixth round on December 14th in Tijuana, Mexico. Going into the rematch with the Frenchman Surace, Munguia was in a must-win situation.

A second defeat would have sent Munguia potentially out of the top tier, making it nearly impossible for him to climb his way back to get another big payday like the one he’d gotten last year when he challenged Canelo for his three super middleweight titles.

Career Impact, Rankings Drop

With Munguia’s victory over Surace, he was pushed up the rankings at 168, and is currently ranked #3 WBC, #3 WBO, and #4 IBF. If Munguia can’t explain his way out of the results of his positive tests for exogenous testosterone, he’ll likely get dropped low by those three sanctioning bodies, making it harder for him to claw his way back to the top.

“Contamination” Defense Strategy

“Jaime Munguía and his team confirm an adverse result in Test B and hope to prove that the use of exogenous testosterone was due to contamination (they sent the used supplements to a VADA-approved laboratory). The victory over Bruno Surace would be changed to a No Contest,” said Salvador Rodriguez on X.