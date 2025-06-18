Jaime Munguia Defiant Despite Positive B-Sample: “We’re Going To Prove That We Never Disrespected The Sport”

The world of boxing was shocked when Mexican warrior Jaime Munguia was reported to have failed a drug test earlier this month, this after his revenge win over Bruno Surace of France. Munguia was found to have traces of exogenous testosterone in his system, and, as is the case with any fighter, he was informed that he had the right to have his B-sample tested. Rarely, if ever, is a B-sample any different from a fighter’s A-sample, and so it is with Munguia.

Jaime Munguia Denies Cheating Allegations

It’s now been reported by multiple sources that Munguia’s B-sample also came back positive. Despite this, 28-year-old Munguia, the former WBO champion at 154 pounds, is absolutely adamant he is not a cheat and that he “never did anything to disrespect the sport.” And Munguia says he and his team will prove it.

“I have spent my entire career and life doing things the right way – and this is no exception,” Munguia said in an official statement. “I love boxing, and I am the first one who wants to clear everything up, because boxing is my life. I can’t wait to get back in the ring. We’re going to prove that we never disrespected the sport, my opponents, or misled the fans.”

Just how Munguia, 45-2(35) is going to try and prove his innocence is not known, but to some people, maybe quite a lot of people, the damage has been done here. Two samples tested, both coming back hot for a banned substance. To many, that’s as cut and dry as is imaginable.

Munguia Vows to Clear His Name

It really is a shame Munguia, a good, exciting fighter, is now in the position he is in, trying to clear his good name. Munguia says he can’t wait to get back in the ring, but depending on his punishment, this could prove to be quite some time from now.

Meanwhile, with as many failed drug tests as we have unfortunately been informed about these past few years, with the problem really seeming to be an unstoppable one, fight fans are braced for when news breaks of the next big name from the sport to have tested positive for an illegal substance. Because rest assured, it WILL happen again.