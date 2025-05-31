Munguia’s PED scandal grows louder – fingers now pointing at Eddy Reynoso

Canelo Alvarez Supports Munguia, Defends Reynoso After Hot Test

The big and shocking saga of Jaime Munguia’s failed drugs test continues to swirl around, with Eddy Reynoso’s name also being questioned by some, this as Munguia has now become the fourth fighter from Reynoso’s gym to have tested positive for an illegal stimulant. And the critics have indeed pointed a firm finger at Reynoso; Oscar De La Hoya for one vocal critic.

It looks bad, that’s for sure. Munguia is now awaiting the testing of his B-sample, this a formality really, as B-sample results are rarely any different to those of the fighter’s A-sample. And as the story continues to circulate, Canelo Alvarez, Munguia’s gym mate, has made an official statement about the fighter and about trainer Reynoso.

“I am with him 100 percent but only he knows what happened,” Canelo said to reporters when speaking about Munguia. “Eddy [Reynoso] doesn’t give him his food.”

🥊 @Canelo sobre caso @jaimemunguia15 : “Nosotros creemos en @jaimemunguia15, que seguramente lo va a aclarar pronto. Y lo que quiero que tengan bien claro es que @CANELOTEAM no le da su suplementacion, Eddy nada más se dedica a entrenarlo”. pic.twitter.com/HP96RYMzU1 — Salvador Rodriguez (@ChavaESPN) May 30, 2025

Is Reynoso’s gym under a dark cloud?

If a fighter cheats, it starts and ends with the fighter. However, if a member of the fighter’s team has knowledge of the fighter taking illegal stimulants, then of course he or she is absolutely guilty of condoning the cheating. While if a fighter’s trainer is supplying his fighter with PEDS, well, then it’s a whole different thing.

Now, nobody is saying Reynoso is guilty of anything, but fingers are being pointed at his gym and the recent track record of Reynoso’s fighters failing drugs tests. It goes without saying that a thorough investigation has to be done here.

Canelo’s meat excuse resurfaces

Canelo famously tested positive for a banned substance back in 2018, this ahead of his return fight with Gennady Golovkin. Canelo claimed he ate some contaminated meat that he bought from a street vendor. Now, Munguia is also suggesting his failed test came about due to contamination.

However, a good, exciting fighter’s name has been damaged here, perhaps irreparably.

And numerous people from the boxing world are asking the question, does the sport have a PED plague, and if so what can be done about it? What should be done about it?