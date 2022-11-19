Munguia vs. Gonzalo Coria – tonight’s live results from Guadalajara

Former WBO 154lb champion Jaime Munguia will be taking a tune-up fight against journeyman Gonzalo Gaston Coria in a 10 round fight to prepare him to challenge for a world title next year against middleweight champions Gennadiy Golovkin and Jermall Charlo.

The Munguia vs. Coria event will be shown live on DAZN at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico.

It would be a disservice to the higher-ranked contenders in the middleweight division if Munguia were given a title shot in 2023 because hasn’t fought anyone good enough to fight for a world title.

Tonight’s undercard

Argi Cortes vs. Erick Lope

Diego Torres vs. Hector Morales

Benito Sanchez vs. Jose Garcia

Rafael Espinoza vs. Orlando Garcia

Ernesto Sanchez vs. Heriberto Flores

Victor Morales vs. Diuhl Olguin

Luis Padilla vs. Carlos Buitrago

Marilyn Badillo vs. Mayele Perez

Shailock Goyri vs. Christian Arenas

Cesar Espinoza vs. Adrian Acevedo

Isreal Rodriquez vs. Oscar Trujillo Luna

Jerry Bradford vs. Rene Trujillo

Shamar Canal vs. Salvador Lopez

If Munguia were given a title shot off the back of tonight’s mismatch, it would send a message to other contenders that they, too, can take the backdoor route to a fight for a belt by facing lower-level opposition.

On paper, this is another poor mismatch for the Golden Boy-promoted Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs), considering that Coria has never beaten anyone worth mentioning.

Munguia’s opposition at 160:

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan

Jimmy Kelly

D’Mitrius Ballard

Gabriel Rosardo

Kamil Szeremeta

Tureano Johnson

When Coria stepped up against the hard-hitting southpaw Janibek Alimkhanuly in 2020, he was shown the exit in lightning fashion, getting knocked out in two rounds. The way that Janibek blasted out Coria, suggests tonight’s fight will be over quickly.

It’s unclear whether DAZN had any input in the match-making for Munguia’s fight tonight because this isn’t a fight that is expected to be competitive, and it’s yet another non-competitive bout for the Mexican fighter.

DAZN should have insisted that Munguia face a better opponent than Coria because boxing fans haven’t shown interest in this fight. It would be a different story if Munguia faced guys like Janibek, Chisora Eubank Jr, Felix Cash, or Carlos Adames.

The nine-year pro Munguia has specialized in fighting over-matched opposition since he moved to 160 in 2019. It was hoped that he would begin fighting better fighters at this stage in his career, particularly because he’s an unbeaten former WBO 154-lb champion.