Munguia wants Golovkin after crushing Coria in 3 rounds

Jaime Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) feels he’s ready for a title shot against IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin after decimating Gonzalo Coria (21-6, 8 KOs) in three rounds on Saturday night in a fight that was embarrassing to watch in the headliner on DAZN at the Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Munguia mopped the deck with Coria, dropping him twice en route to stopping him in the third round. The bout was halted at 2:32 of the third.

Coria’s game plan seemed to be a strategy of rushing Munguia, and hitting him with left hands, and then grabbing him in a clinch to keep him from landing.

It worked for Coria for a little while until Munguia timed him in the second to put him down with a right to the head. In the third, Munguia finished the job, connecting with a left to the body that sent him down.

Coria made no effort to get back up despite him looking fine while on one knee. It appeared he know what he was up against and figured he’d be better off staying down. It would have been nice if Coria had at least tried to get up and continue fighting because he looked totally unhurt.

After the fight, Munguia used the moment to call out the 40-year-old Golovkin, letting the fans & media know that he feels he’s ready to challenge GGG for his two belts.

The way Munguia looked tonight, you’d have to give Golovkin a good shot at beating him. Munguia still hasn’t improved his game in the last four years, thanks to the low-level opposition his promoters at Golden Boy Promotions have been matching him against.

“Thank you to Guadalajara for showing up to this event,” said Munguia. “This year, we couldn’t do Charlo, but hopefully, we can do it next year. But I also know that Gennadiy Golovkin has no compromises and isn’t signed with anyone. We really want to make that fight happen in May. Golovkin – see you in 2023!”

Golovkin has already been ordered to face Erislandy Lara and Esquiva Falcão. Presumably, he will face those two in back-to-back fights in 2023, and there won’t be the opportunity for GGG to face Munguia. It’s doubtful that Golovkin will let them strip him of his IBF or WBA belts.