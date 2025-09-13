Is Devin Haney Damaged Goods? Norman Jr. Puts the Theory to the Test

Devin Haney was busy diminishing his next opponent, Brian Norman Jr., on Friday, reminding the media that he was elevated to WBO welterweight champion status rather than winning his belt.

The Unproven Champion

Haney (32-0, 15 KOs) points out that Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) has a chance to “prove himself” against a former champion and undisputed champion when they fight on November 22, 2025, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Their fight will be shown on DAZN PPV.

Although Haney, 26, is indeed a former two-division world champion and former lightweight undisputed champion, he did it by beating flawed champions.

Devin’s World title Wins

Regis Prograis: WBC 140

Elevated: WBC 135

George Kamabosos Jr: IBF, WBA, and WBO 135

These are Haney’s world title wins, and as you can see, his victories were over lesser fighters. Yes, technically, he’s a two-division world champion, but he didn’t fight any of the A-level fighters at 135 and 140 to win his belts.

Kambosos, a one-hit-wonder, was just some guy who got lucky, beating a ring-rusty, injured, and unmotivated Teofimo Lopez. His career has since sunk back to the ooze from whence he came. Prograis was 35, and just a shell of the fighter he’d been in his prime when he was defeated in 2023 by an ugly clinch-filled decision.

“He was elevated to champion, and now it’s time to really prove himself against a guy who was a champion, who was undisputed, who has accomplished everything in boxing up to this date that even older guys hasn’t accomplished,” said Devin Haney to Inside The Ring about his fight against WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr.

Norman Jr. will likely not be viewed as having proven himself if he defeats Haney on November 22nd, as Devin is perceived as damaged goods. He’s looked hellish in his last two fights against Ryan Garcia and Jose Ramirez. For Norman Jr. to prove himself, I believe he’ll need to beat these fighters:

Teofimo Lopez

Shakram Giyasov

Karen Chukhadzhian

Rolly Romero

“So now he has a real test in front of him. I can’t wait to show that he’s just a guy who is not on my level,” said Haney.