The former heavyweight champion announced on Sunday that he intends to resume his professional career in 2026. The announcement came nearly a year after he said he was retiring from the sport.

Fury last fought in December 2024, when he lost a points decision to Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch for three of the four major heavyweight titles. The loss was his second defeat to Usyk. In January 2025, Fury announced that he was ending his career. He criticised the judges and questioned the decisions publicly.

Since then, Fury has posted multiple training clips on social media. He has also shared an Instagram Live video from Thailand, where he said he has begun training again. Fury said he has completed running sessions and is entering his second week of training. He said he feels sharper than the previous week.

Fury has announced retirement on more than one occasion during his career. After stopping Dillian Whyte in April 2022, he said he was finished with boxing. He returned later that year. His most recent retirement announcement was met with skepticism due to that history.

Speculation around Fury’s return increased over the holiday period after he posted footage of himself training. No opponent has been confirmed for a potential comeback fight.

Fury has previously been linked to a bout with Anthony Joshua. The two agreed terms for a fight in 2021, but the bout did not take place after Fury was ordered to face Deontay Wilder in a third fight. Joshua’s availability for 2026 remains unclear following a recent car accident in Nigeria.

Other potential opponents discussed publicly include Oleksandr Usyk and WBO heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley. No negotiations have been confirmed.

Fury is 37 years old. He has a professional record of 34 wins, two losses, and one draw. His return timeline has not been finalised.

For now, the claim is larger than the details, which is often how Fury prefers it.