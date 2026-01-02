Greater Than Mayweather? Slicker Than Toney? More Wizard-Like Than Lomachenko? The Flawless Pernell Whitaker

A dazzling amateur, Whitaker was of course part of the talent-rich Olympic squad that dominated in L.A in 1984, Whitaker winning lightweight gold. As a pro, Whitaker was a genuine and absolute master; as his wins over fellow greats/good ones proved: Greg Haugen, Roger Mayweather, Jose Luis Ramirez (in both fights, despite what the awful score cards suggested in the first fight between these two, Pernell won both more than handily), Freddie Pendleton, Azumah Nelson, Jorge Paez, Rafael Pineda, James “Buddy” McGirt (twice), Julio Cesar Vasquez………..and Julio Cesar Chavez.

To this day, the “draw” between Whitaker and Chavez, in September of 1993, ranks as one of the absolute worst decisions ever captured on film. To say Whitaker outboxed, out-sped, even embarrassed the greatest fighter in Mexican history is to utter an understatement. Whitaker never got his more than deserved rematch. Chavez didn’t want to try and figure out that bag of tricks a second time, having failed so frustratingly at the first attempt.

Whitaker, still the welterweight king, moved on and he made some title retentions, while Pernell also moved up to win a belt at 154 pounds, this a way too high poundage for him, with a win over Vasquez; this win making Whitaker a four-weight world champion. It wasn’t until April of 1997, after he had made a quite impressive eight successful defences of his 147 pound crown, that Whitaker was at least close to being legitimately defeated. That said, plenty of fans think, to this day, that the decision win Oscar De La Hoya was awarded with after 12 tough and tricky rounds with a 33 year old Whitaker, was unjust.

Once again, a brilliant fighter had been pushed to the limit by Whitaker and his astonishing skills. Once again, a fight that would have been more than worthy of a rematch never saw one. So Whitaker moved on, with the now past his best version of “Sweet Pea” being handed a real defeat by the murderous-punching Felix Trinidad. Whitaker managed to hang tough in losing via wide decision.

Now 40-3-1, Whitaker, aged 37, had one more fight, one that resulted in a stoppage loss to Carlos Bojorquez; Whitaker suffering a busted clavicle. This was the only stoppage loss Whitaker would ever suffer.

Some say, with much conviction, that Whitaker HAS to rank in any top 5 greatest ever defensive fighters list. Indeed, at his best, and Whitaker remained at or close to untouchable for around a full decade, Pernell was a joy to watch and a complete nightmare to fight.