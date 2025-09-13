Tim Bradley’s Forecast: Terence Crawford Will Force Referee Stoppage to Save Canelo Alvarez

Tim Bradley predicts that Terence Crawford will batter Canelo Alvarez so badly that the referee will be forced to step in and save him tonight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Bradly states that Crawford has a “photographic memory,” and he remembers everything that he’s seen of Canelo from watching tape of his fights during training camp. He believes he’s going to “set traps” with his offense and neutralize his power by using “lateral movement.”

“Tomorrow night, you’re going to see something special. Don’t be surprised if Bud Crawford stops Canelo. The referee is going to step in and save Canelo,” said Crawford’s friend Tim Bradley to Fighthype at the weigh-in.

It would be a risky thing for Crawford to do for him to try and knock Canelo out, because he’s not going to do it with his jab and potshots, which was all that he was doing in his last fight against Israil Madrimov in 2024.

Crawford couldn’t throw combinations in that fight because he kept getting hit with right hands, and he was cautious about putting himself in a vulnerable position. Bradley seems to be living on his past memories of what Crawford did against the weak opposition that he fought at 147, 140, and 135.

During the years that Crawford competed in those weight classes, they lacked the talent that is now there. He didn’t have to worry about fighters with power or slick boxing skills. So the memories that Bradley has stored in his head are from a long ago. We saw what Crawford is in his last fight against Madrimov, and he looked nothing like an elite fighter.

“Canelo still has to land that shot. But if you take that away from him. What gives Canelo issues? Lateral movement. If you take that away from him, what do you think he can do? You can set traps,” said Bradley.

Crawford knows better than to use movement all night against Canelo. That would be him betraying Turki Alalshikh if he chooses to move all night. Turki is paying Crawford huge money for this fight, and he already said during the buildup that he doesn’t want to see a Tom and Jerry fight. During the final press conference on Thursday, Turki said he wanted to see violence inside the ring. “I am sure they will deliver for me, smashing face and blood,” said Turki.

Crawford isn’t going to deliver blood, “smashing face” or “broken bones” like Turki is asking for if he chooses to run all over creation tonight.