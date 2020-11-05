WATCH LIVE: Haney vs. Gamboa Final Press Conference Livestream

The Haney vs. Gamboa card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, LIVE on DAZN. Haney and Gamboa are expected to make their ring walks about 11 p.m. ET, but the time depends on the length of the earlier fights.

WBC Lightweight World Championship – November 7, 2020 / Hollywood, Florida / Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

MATCHROOM BOXING PRESENTS:

DEVIN “The Dream” HANEY (USA)

WBC Lightweight World Champion, 2nd Title Defense

Age: 21 / Date of birth: November 17, 1998

Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada / Birthplace: San Francisco, California

Record: 24-0, 15 KOs / Total rounds: 126 / World championship fights: 1-0, 0 KOs

Height: 5’8″ – 173cm / Reach: 72″ – 183cm / Stance: Right-handed

Advisor, trainer: William Haney

YURIORKIS “El Ciclon de Guantanamo” GAMBOA (Cuba)

Ranked WBC No. 10 at Lightweight

Age: 38 / Date of birth: December 23, 1981

Residence: Miami, Florida / Birthplace: Guantanamo, Cuba

Record: 30-3, 18 KOs / Total rounds: 207 / World championship fights: 5-2, 3 KOs

Height: 5’4.5″ – 164cm / Reach: 65″ – 165cm / Stance: Right-handed

Advisor: Tony Gonzalez / Trainer: Pedro Roque Otaño

WBC LIGHTWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Carlos Ortiz (P. Rico) 1963 – 1965

2. Ismael Laguna (Pan) 1965

3. Carlos Ortiz (P. Rico) * 1965 – 1968

4. Carlos Teo Cruz (Dom .R.) 1968 – 1969

5. Mando Ramos (US) 1969 – 1970

6. Ismael Laguna (Pan)* 1970

7. Pedro Carrasco (Spain) 1971 – 1972

8. Mando Ramos (US) * 1972

9. Erubey Carmona (Mex) 1972

10. Rodolfo Gonzalez (Mex) 1972 – 1974

11. Ishimatsu Suzuki (Japan) 1974 – 1976

12. Esteban De Jesus (P. Rico) 1976 – 1978

13. Roberto Duran (Pan) 1978

14. Jim Watt (GB) 1979 – 1981

15. Alexis Arguello (Nic) 1981 – 1983

16. Edwin Rosario (P. Rico) 1983 – 1984

17. Jose Luis Ramirez (Méx) 1984 – 1985

18. Hector Camacho (P. Rico) 1985 – 1987

19. Jose Luis Ramírez (Méx) * 1987 – 1988

20. Julio Cesar Chavez (Méx) 1988

21. Pernell Whitaker (US) 1989 – 1991

22. Miguel Angel Gonzalez (Mex) 1992 – 1995

23. Jean Baptiste Mendy (Fra) 1996 – 1997

24. Stevie Johnston (US) 1997 – 1998

25. Cesar Bazan (Mex) 1998 – 1999

26. Steve Johnston (US) * 1999 – 2000

27. Jose Luis Castillo (Mex) 2000 – 2002

28. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US) 2002 – 2003

29. Jose Luis Castillo (Mex) * 2004 – 2005

30. Diego Corrales (US) 2005

31. Jose A. Santa Cruz (US) Interim 2006

32. David Diaz (US) Interim 2006 – 2008

33. Joel Casamayor (Cuba) 2007

34. Manny Pacquiao (Phil) 2008

35. Edwin Valero (Venezuela) 2009 – 2010

36. Antonio De Marco (Mex) Interim 2009 – 2010

37. Humberto Soto (Mexico) 2010 – 2011

38. Antonio De Marco (Mexico) * 2011 – 2012

39. Adrien Broner (US) 2012 – 2013

40. Omar Figueroa (Mex/US) 2014

41. Jorge Linares (Venezuela) 2014 – 2016

42. Dejan Zlaticanin (Montenegro) 2016 – 2017

43. Mikey Garcia (US) 2018 – 2019

44. Vasiliy Lomachenko (Ukraine) Franchise Champion 2019 – 2020

45. Devin Haney (US) 2019 –

46. Teofimo Lopez (US) Franchise Champion 2020 –

* Regained

WBC TOP 10 LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

1. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)

2. Julio Cesar Chavez (Mexico)

3. Roberto Duran (Panama)

4. Carlos Ortiz (Puerto Rico)

5. Pernell Whitaker (US)

6. Alexis Arguello (Nicaragua)

7. Hector Camacho (Puerto Rico)

8. Ismael Laguna (Panama)

9. Esteban De Jesus (Puerto Rico)

10. Edwin Rosario (Puerto Rico)

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE LIGHTWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY

39 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, seven of whom have regained the title:

Carlos Ortiz (Puerto Rico), Ismael Laguna (Panama), Mando Ramos (US), Jose Luis Ramirez (Mexico), Stevie Johnston (US), Jose Luis Castillo (Mexico), Antonio DeMarco (Mexico).

132 lightweight world championship bouts have been held in WBC history.

MEMORABLE WBC LIGHTWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS:

Oct. 17, 2020 Teofimo Lopez W12 Vasiliy Lomachenko – Las Vegas, Nevada

Nov. 9, 2019 Devin Haney W12 Alfredo Santiago – Los Angeles, California

Aug. 31, 2019 Vasiliy Lomachenko W12 Luke Campbell – London, England

July 28, 2018 Mikey Garcia W12 Robert Easter Jr. – Los Angeles, California

Jan. 28, 2017 Mikey Garcia KO3 Dejan Zlaticanin – Las Vegas, Nevada

May 30, 2015 Jorge Linares TKO10 Kevin Mitchell – London, England

July 27, 2013 Omar Figueroa Jr. W12 Nihito Arakawa – San Antonio, Texas

Nov. 17, 2012 Adrien Broner TKO8 Antonio DeMarco – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Oct. 15, 2011 Antonio DeMarco TKO11 Jorge Linares – Los Angeles, California

Dec. 4, 2010 Humberto Soto W12 Urbano Antillon – Anaheim, California

Feb. 6, 2010 Edwin Valero TKO9 Antonio DeMarco – Monterrey, Nuevo Leon

June 28, 2008 Manny Pacquiao TKO9 David Diaz – Las Vegas, Nevada

Oct. 7, 2006 Joel Casamayor W12 Diego Corrales – Las Vegas, Nevada

May 7, 2005 Diego Corrales TKO10 José Luis Castillo – Las Vegas, Nevada

Dec. 4, 2004 José Luis Castillo W12 Joel Casamayor – Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 20, 2002 Floyd Mayweather Jr. W12 José Luis Castillo – Las Vegas, Nevada

Feb. 27, 1999 Stevie Johnston W12 Cesar Bazan – Miami, Florida

Nov. 27, 1993 Miguel Angel Gonzalez TKO11 Wilfrido Rocha – Mexico City, Distrito Federal

May 19, 1990 Pernell Whitaker W12 Azumah Nelson – Las Vegas, Nevada

Aug. 20, 1989 Pernell Whitaker W12 José Luis Ramirez – Norfolk, Virginia

Oct. 9, 1988 Julio Cesar Chavez TW11 José Luis Ramirez – Las Vegas, Nevada

Oct. 10, 1987 José Luis Ramirez KO5 Cornelius Boza-Edwards – Paris, France

June 13, 1986 Hector Camacho W12 Edwin Rosario – New York, New York

May 1, 1983 Edwin Rosario W12 José Luis Ramirez – San Juan, Puerto Rico

Oct. 3, 1981 Alexis Arguello TKO14 Ray Mancini – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Apr. 17, 1979 Jim Watt TKO12 Antonio Pitalua – Glasgow, Scotland

Feb. 27, 1975 Guts Ishimatsu W15 Ken Buchanan – Tokyo, Japan

Jan. 21, 1978 Roberto Duran TKO12 Esteban DeJesus – Las Vegas, Nevada

June 28, 1972 Mando Ramos W15 Pedro Carrasco – Madrid, Spain

Apr. 7, 1963 Carlos Ortiz TKO13 Doug Vaillant – San Juan, Puerto Rico

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.