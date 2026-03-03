Attention has shifted slightly since that night. Interview clips and public appearances circulating online have led fans to comment on Zayas’ size away from camp. In several of those clips, he appears noticeably heavier than he did during fight week, which quickly triggered discussion about how much weight he carries when he is not preparing for a bout.

Changes like that are common once a fight concludes. Training camps usually involve strict diet limits, daily conditioning, and careful weight management to reach the division’s maximum. When the bout ends and those restrictions disappear, fighters often return to a more natural weight while their bodies recover from the demands of camp.

Zayas added another point to the conversation when he discussed his long-term future during a recent radio appearance.

“I will definitely touch 75,” Zayas said to Tobin when asked how high he might climb in weight later in his career.

The comment suggested that junior middleweight may not be the final division for the 23-year-old champion. Fighters who begin their careers young sometimes move through several divisions as their bodies mature and their frames fill out.

For the moment, Zayas has indicated that his focus remains on securing the most significant fights available at 154 pounds. He continues to build his record while establishing himself as one of the younger champions currently active in the sport.

The reaction to his appearance outside camp has nevertheless created another topic of discussion among fans watching his progress. His height and build already stand out within the division, and recent clips have renewed curiosity about how long he can remain at the junior middleweight limit.

For now, that question remains open. If his body continues to grow the way it has during the early part of his championship run, a move up the scale could eventually become the natural next step.