Luis Ortiz To Face Alexander Flores On Nov. 7

Heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz will return to action on November 7, when the Cuban southpaw will face 30-year-old Alexander Flores in the main event of a PBC card on FOX.

Flores has an okay record at 18-2-1(16) and against the 41-year-old (or older) Ortiz, the man from Rowland Heights will have youth on his side, but make no mistake this is a mark-time/stay busy fight for Ortiz.

Ortiz, who some fans feel might be closer to 50 than he is to age 40, is nevertheless a dangerous fight for anyone. Beaten only by Deontay Wilder (stopped twice by “The Bronze Bomber”), Ortiz has stated his full belief that he can become a world champion.

Ortiz said recently he is ready to fight “anybody.” So Ortiz, 31-2(26) gets Flores next and will then hopefully move onto something bigger.

Flores last fought in November of last year when he stopped Mario Heredia. Before that, in December of 2018, Flores was stopped in three rounds by Joseph Parker.

Flores’ other loss came in four rounds when he was stopped by Charles Martin. In a nutshell, each time he has stepped up, Flores has been stopped.

It’s possible in any Ortiz fight that age suddenly catches up with the Cuban dinosaur, and as such Flores’ chances cannot be absolutely dismissed (how often do we hear the phrase, ‘this is heavyweight boxing, anything can happen!’). But this looks like being a rust-remover for Ortiz and, begging Flores’ pardon, not too much more.

In past fights, where he has not been overly motivated, Ortiz has been extended into the later rounds by guys who were a level or two below him.

Depending on what kind of mood he’s in on fight night, this could happen here. Ortiz hasn’t got time on his side and it figures that if he does want to get anything big done before he retires, 2021 will be the year to do it.

Fans are still interested in seeing an Ortiz-Andy Ruiz fight. Maybe this one can happen next year.