Fans notice Garcia’s appearance

Despite his comments, much of the reaction online focused on his physical appearance. Fans on social media pointed to his drawn facial features and lean frame in the clip, with some questioning how his weight cut was progressing ahead of fight week. The video circulated widely, giving viewers one of the clearest recent looks at Garcia during the closing stretch of his training camp.

Garcia’s weight has been closely watched following his April 2024 fight against Devin Haney, when he came in above the contracted limit and was unable to win the title. That history has contributed to increased attention on his physical condition during subsequent camps.

However, Garcia recently passed the WBC’s required 14-day weight check. He weighed 154.2 pounds, which is within the allowed limit under WBC rules for a 147-pound title fight. Fighters are required to remain within five percent of the contracted weight at the 14-day mark as part of the sanctioning body’s monitoring process.

Garcia also spoke confidently about his preparation in the interview, adding, “I’m about to show y’all what I could really do February 21st.”

Garcia is attempting to win a major title in his first fight at the full welterweight limit. The official weigh-in is scheduled to take place during fight week in Las Vegas, where he and Barrios will finalize their weights ahead of the title bout.

His appearance in the interview, combined with the upcoming weigh-in, has kept attention focused on his condition as the fight approaches.