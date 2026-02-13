Zayas responds directly to Haney

“Relax ‘Diva’, my focus is getting the third belt from Kelly, but we already told your DADDY if that doesn’t happen, we will be happy to put the 1 back on your record again,” Zayas wrote on X.

The wording carried two meanings. Zayas confirmed that Kelly holds his immediate attention, and he also made clear that Haney becomes relevant only if that unification path closes. That distinction placed Haney in a secondary position despite his unbeaten record and status as one of boxing’s most recognizable active champions.

Haney responded without backing away from the idea of the fight. “They say everything but let’s fight,” he wrote, signaling continued interest in moving up to junior middleweight for the opportunity.

The matchup would carry historic stakes for Haney, who could become a four-division world champion by defeating Zayas, and his public response showed he is actively pursuing the opportunity.

Zayas, meanwhile, already controls two titles at 154 pounds and has steadily narrowed his focus toward full unification. Securing the IBF belt would leave him one step away from undisputed status and strengthen his hold over the division’s championship picture.

His public stance clarified the order of his ambitions. The belts come first. Haney becomes part of the conversation only if that route closes. That kind of clarity is rare, and it shows Zayas is building his run around championships rather than reputation.