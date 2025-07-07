Eubank Jr vs Benn 2: Benn Plans ‘Less Heart, More Brains’ in September Rematch

The fight back in April between bitter rivals Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn delivered in style, the hype being matched by the action on the night. It was a genuine FOTY candidate, and we are all set to see the sequel go down in September. The same weight, the same rehydration clause, the lot. And hopefully as much superb action.

But Benn, speaking with Sky Sports News, said that while his game-plan is still to “go in there and steam straight into him,” he will be using “more brains” in the second fight. Benn, 23-1(14) admits he was “too emotional” in the first fight, as well as before it, this as the hype machine went into full swing. Now, Benn says he will change his mental approach.

Will Benn’s New Approach Outwit Eubank Jr?

“I’m going to go in there and steam straight into him. Same as the first one, less emotional, shall we say. Less heart, more brains, you know?” Benn said. “I felt like in the fight, my demeanour was all win. I was [standing] up 30 seconds before the bell [to start each round]. I was up, ready to go. You look at my demeanour and you look at his, who’s deflated? For me, I’m excited to run it back, more educated. Experience gained, lessons learned, going to go in there and handle business.”

Can a 35-Year-Old Eubank Jr Reinvent Himself?

Benn, at age 28, is young enough to be able to improve, to add wrinkles to his game, and he might well be able to improve on his performance in April. But can Eubank Jr possibly improve as a fighter at age 35? Is Eubank Jr too long in the tooth at this stage of his career to be able to change his style and approach? For Eubank, the first fight, although he won, was a gruelling affair, a real dig down, give it all you have fight.

Can Eubank, 35-3(25) go that deep into the well again? We may have seen Eubank’s last great performance in April, arguably his greatest career performance. But Benn, perhaps he can go one better and get the win this time, maybe even by stoppage. Eubank will almost certainly have left something of himself in the ring on the night of April 25. A bigger piece of himself than Benn left of himself in the ring.