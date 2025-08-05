November 15 Rematch: Eubank Jr. vs. Benn 2 at Tottenham Stadium

Sela has put the finishing touches on a deal for the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn rematch in three months from now on November 15th at Tottenham Stadium in London, England. They’re calling it ‘The Ring: Unfinished Business.’

Unclear ‘Unfinished Business’ Rationale

It’s unclear why it’s benig called, “Unfinished Business,’ given it was a one-sided fight the first time, with Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs) winning a conclusive 12-round unanimous decision over the smaller, less experienced Benn (23-1, 25 KOs) by the scores 116-112, 116-112 and 116-112.

When the scores are 8-4 across the board, “unfinished business” doesn’t fit as a good name for the rematch. A better name for the Eubank Jr-Benn rematch would be ‘Out for Money Part 2.’

Eubank-Benn Rematch Undercard Expectations

Fans are hoping that the undercard will be a quality one this time, as their clash earlier this year on April 26th was filled with lesser British-level fighters with no world championship capabilities. It looked like the card was just thrown together as an afterthought, knowing that the fans would purchase the event based on their wanting to see Benn and Eubank Jr. go at it.

If they can package a good undercard for the event this time, it’ll entice U.S fans to want to order it on DAZN PPV. There was nothing even remotely interesting to watch on the undercard of the April 26th card.

The co-feature bout was Lyndon Arthur vs. Anthony Yarde. That was considered one of the better fights on the card. The rest of them were British-level fights involving fighters not destined to fight at the world level.

It’s predictable that Conor Benn will win the November 15th rematch, setting up a trilogy match with Eubank Jr. Fans already see that happening. Where’s the incentive for Eubank Jr. to win the rematch if he knows that a third lucrative fight is almost a certainty if he loses?