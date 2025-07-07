Floyd Mayweather Uploads A Clap Back At Fellow Great Roy Jones, Without Saying A Word!

Floyd Mayweather recently uploaded a video in which he sits silently before a large TV screen watching footage of nothing but Roy Jones Junior’s KO defeats. It doesn’t make for pleasant viewing, this as Antonio Tarver, Glen Johnson, Danny Green, and Enzo Maccarinelli all stop Jones, some of them quite violently. Mayweather either missed the KO Denis Lebedev scored over Jones or he opted not to watch it.

But why is Mayweather sat watching Jones’ bad nights, not his great nights? It’s most likely because Jones, a guest a while back on Andre Ward’s brilliant boxing podcast ‘All The Smoke,’ spoke about how a prime Sugar Ray Leonard would absolutely have beaten a prime Mayweather. Floyd most likely caught the podcast, and now, in a move that some may see as funny, other as pretty classless, Mayweather has put the video of Jones being KO’d numerous time up on FightHype.

What’s Mayweather Trying to Prove with This Gesture?

Mayweather in the video then brags about his car collection, and we also see footage of him showing off his vast wealth in other ways, such as him sailing on boats. Again, you could call this classless from Mayweather. Jones, who made some great points as far as why Leonard would have been too much for Mayweather, is of course entitled to his opinion. But Mayweather sure has put out quite the response, and he has done it without uttering a single word.

As for who is the greater fighter between Jones and Mayweather, though so many people will say Floyd, as he got to 50-0 and was never once beaten, let alone knocked out, others do say Jones ranks as greater. Jones in his sublime prime, from 1993 to 2003, really was Superman. Had Jones managed to do what Mayweather did, and that’s retire on top, this in 2003 after his historic heavyweight title win over John Ruiz, it’s entirely likely so many people would be calling Jones “T.B.E” today.

Jones, though, is a classic case of a great fighter going on for too long and then paying the price. But prime-for-prime, Jones ranks as a greater fighter than Mayweather. In my opinion, at least.

How about you guys? And what do you make of Mayweather’s silent clap back at Jones?