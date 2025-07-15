Could Shakur Stevenson vs. Conor Benn Be Boxing’s Next Big Fight?

With Conor Benn Claiming Eubank Jr Has “Bottled It,” Could Shakur Stevenson And Benn Fight Next Instead?

We were led to believe the Chris Eubank Jr-Conor Benn rematch was all set, this for September. But now, Benn has said that his rival has “bottled it” and that the fight is not done as Eubank has not yet signed on. It’s frustrating, Benn said, when it comes to dealing with Eubank. Now we will have to wait and see if the rematch does actually happen as contracted.

In the meantime, Shakur Stevenson and Benn were both guests on the Ariel Helwani Show yesterday, and it seemed as though the two stars made a fight agreement. For although Stevenson is a 135 pounder and Benn is a welterweight who last fought up at 160 pounds, the two big names from opposite sides of the Atlantic seem to be genuinely interested in fighting one another.

Will Stevenson and Benn Square Off at Welterweight?

Benn, who again, may or may not fight Eubank Jr next, has as we know called out many fighters over the last year or so. Benn, who lost his unbeaten record to Eubank Jr in their April war (FOTY contender), has called out, amongst others, Boots Ennis, Tank Davis, Ryan Garcia, Rolly Romero.

And now, having sat and listened to Stevenson call him out, Benn has another potential big fight he has in his sights.

“Let’s make it happen…..I won my fight. Your last fight what did you do?” Stevenson said to Benn. “I just told you [I’ll move up to fight you] at 147. What are you gonna do? You’re not that big, bro. You’re not gonna [be able to] hit me.”

To which Benn shot back:

“Zepeda almost knocked you out,” Benn said, referring to the early-rounds scare Stevenson had against Zepeda in Saturday’s fight in New York. “I saw the legs buckle. I thought, at 135 this guy thinks he can come up to 147 and fight me? We ain’t close to the same size. Listen, I’ll come back down and fight you at 147 in November.”

Interesting stuff.

What Would This Transatlantic Clash Mean for Boxing?

Shakur wants, above all else, a massive fight with Tank Davis. Benn wants that return battle with Eubank Jr. But if neither guy can get what they really want, could Stevenson and Benn fight in what could be seen as a lucrative consolation prize of a fight?

Maybe.

For sure, we’ve seen crazier, far less realistic fights take place over recent years, and for sure, we’d all tune in if – and it could be a big if – Benn did welcome Stevenson to the welterweight division.

Stevenson, as is his way, got in the last word on this potential fight:

“November? Yeah, I’m down….After I beat you, just tell me I’m great,” the WBC champ said.