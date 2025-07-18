Conor Benn Is “Not Waiting Around” For Chris Eubank Jr Rematch

British warrior Conor Benn has warned his domestic rival Chris Eubank Junior that he will not “wait around” for him to get on and sign the contract for their planned rematch; the date, we were led to believe, being September 20 or 27th. Turki Alalshikh announced the fight as on, yet now we know this is not the case.

Eubank Delay Jeopardizes Rematch

And Benn, who has never had any love for Eubank, says it is his messing around that has put the rematch is serious jeopardy. Now, in speaking with Sky Sports News, Benn has said Eubank should retire if he doesn’t take the return fight with him – “Sail off into the sunset,” Benn advised Eubank if he doesn’t care for the rematch.

Benn still wants his revenge over Eubank, who, as we all know, won a thrilling decision over Benn back in April, but he says he can drop back down to 147 and fight for a world title there instead.

“I definitely want redemption [against Eubank]. It really does feel like redemption has been taken away (if the rematch doesn’t happen). But I’m definitely excited to drop back down and pursue my legacy there,” Benn said. “I’m not waiting around. I feel like my career has sort of been on hold to give the fans this fight, and I’m glad that the fight delivered, but now I’ve got to just tick the box off on my personal goals, which is winning a WBC world title. It’s either [going back down to] 147 for me or the rematch.”

Benn Accuses Eubank of Fear

Benn added that he feels Eubank is “scared” to fight him a second time, this because he “nearly lost to a welterweight.” It’s now very much a case of the ball being in Eubank’s court. Benn had made it clear he will not wait forever. Does Eubank want the return fight or not?