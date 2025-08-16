Dillian Whyte Hits 244lbs, His Lowest in a Decade, Moses Itauma Comes in at 235lbs

The official weights are now in for tomorrow’s DAZN PPV heavyweight clash between Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte, and both men looked in great shape on the scale. The big news comes regarding 37 year old Whyte’s poundage, as at 244.1 pounds he came in the lowest he has weighed in a full decade. This is proof positive that Whyte has taken the fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ultra-seriously.

20 year old Itauma came in at solid 235.5, and he too has evidently put the work in ahead of tomorrow’s fight. Itauma actually said after weighing-in that he has put the hard work in during camp, and that “now the easy part will come,” and that’s the fight.

Whyte knows his career at anything like elite level is on the line, and we fans can look forward to a good fight.

In the co-heavyweight support, Filip Hrgovic came in at 241.9, while his opponent, another British heavyweight in David Adeleye, came in at 240.5. Here again, both men look to be in superb physical condition.

At featherweight, Nick Ball will defend his WBA belt against Sam Goodman. Ball scaled 126 on the nose, while challenger Goodman came in at an equally ready 125.1

As for the other bouts set for tomorrow’s card:

Raymond Ford came in at 130.3 for his fight with Abraham Nova, who scaled 129.1

While Hayato Tsutsumi came in at 131.9 for his fight with Qais Ashfaq, who weighed-in at 131.9. Some people feel this one could prove to be the fight of the night.

And finally, Mohammed Alakel weighed 132, and his foe Yumnan Santosh Singh scaled 132.6

We could get, indeed probably will get, some good fight action tomorrow, in what is the biggest card during this, the off-season summer period.