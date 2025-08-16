Itauma vs Whyte Tonight LIVE On DAZN: Can Whyte Weather The Storm?

This Saturday rising heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma faces veteran fringe contender Dillian Whyte, streaming live on DAZN PPV from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Itauma looks the part in a variety of ways to someday take over the heavyweight division. Standing in Moses’s way as he makes his way up the ladder is Dillian Whyte. Can Whyte push Itauma to the limit or will youth prevail? The pay-per-view undercard features interesting fights in Nick Ball vs Sam Goodman, Filip Hrgovic vs David Adeleye, and Raymond Ford vs Abraham Nova.

Moses Itauma is deemed the next big thing among most media members in the sport of boxing. Of course, time will tell if Moses can live up to the hype and fulfill the high praise received. Although clearly past his prime, Dillian Whyte still represents the best opponent Itauma’s fought on paper. Dillian has competed at the high levels of the sport, sharing the ring with names such as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Of late Whyte has shown he’s not at his best and the question must be asked if this fight is just a large payday at the end of his career.

Can Dillian Whyte Survive the Early Rounds Against Itauma?

Itauma fights out of a southpaw stance packing power in both hands. He’s got a solid jab and impressive hand speed especially for a heavyweight. What separates Moses is timing and the ability to counter during an exchange. He throws effective hooks and has a nasty uppercut.

This fight is set for 10 rounds which could be seen as good or bad for Whyte. The good is Dillian can keep an active punch rate knowing he won’t have the “championship rounds.” The bad could be if Moses is gassed in the late rounds. Not having to push all the way through the 11th and 12th might be huge for Moses if this fight goes deep.

Is It Too Soon to Call Itauma the Heavyweight Heir?

At the end of the night, it will come down to Dillian Whyte weathering the early frames. If he can make it out of say the 4th or 5th round, things will get very interesting. Itauma can’t be in a rush to make a statement with a highlight reel knockout. If Moses takes his time and sticks to the game plan, he should be able to take Whyte out at some point. Youth, power, and hand speed will overwhelm the grizzled fighter in Dillian Whyte. If this is the case, let’s not start screaming for Moses to fight Oleksandr Usyk. Foes like Joseph Parker, Filip Hrgovic (assuming he wins), and Efe Ajagba just to name a few fit the bill for Moses to fully develop before taking on the lineal champion.

My Official Prediction is Moses Itauma by knockout.

PODCAST LINK

Side Note: On betting lines this PPV undercard doesn’t have a 50-50 but the action in the ring should be entertaining. Here’s hoping we get an upset or at least a nailbiter or two.

My Picks: Ball, Hrgovic, and Ford.

Written by Chris Carlson, Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker, I-Heart Radio, Amazon Podcasts, Google Podcasts & more!

Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio