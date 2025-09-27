Keith Thurman says he plans on mixing it up with WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora in the first four rounds next month in their headliner on Amazon Prime Video PPV on October 25, 2025, at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Thurman’s Four-Round Brawling Plan

Thurman states that the way to fight “Latino fighters” is to brawl with them early in fights. He tried fighting that way against Robert ‘The Ghost’ Guerrero in the first four rounds of their fight on March 7, 2015, but had to abandon that effort after he took a lot of punishment.

That was 10 years ago against a fighter, nowhere near as big or as good as Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs). What’s surprising is that Thurman has fought only seven times since the Guerrero fight. That kind of shows ‘One Time’ Thurman’s lack of dedication. He’s treated boxing as a part-time job that he only rarely shows up for when he needs money.

“For the first four rounds, I’ve got to get in there and dig. That’s what you’ve got to do to those Latino fighters,” said an out-of-breath Keath Thurman to Mayweather channel, posting his thoughts about his fight with Sebastian Fundora while he was exercising on a stairmaster.

Can Thurman Survive First Four Rounds?

It wouldn’t be a good idea for Thurman to mix it up with Fundora early because he’s going to get chewed up enough to take whatever he has left of his eroded skills out of him. At this stage of Keith’s career, he’s a potshot fighter who darts forward to throw a single punch and then retreats. In his prime, he could throw combinations before darting away, but he’s lost too much hand speed due to age and years of inactivity.

“They’re wondering, ‘How Thurman got one fight [Brock Jarvis] and now he’s back in a world title fight. He’s been off for so long [three years]. How’s the man doing it?’ I ain’t doing nothing, people. I got the opportunity,” said Thurman, speaking in the third person.

The PBC Connection Advantage

The reason Thurman is getting an undeserved world title shot after just one fight in three years is simple. He and Fundora are both with PBC. If not for that, the 36-year-old ‘One Time’ Thurman would need to get in the back of the line like all inactive, older fighters and work his way to a title shot. It could take years based on how often he fights, and he’d likely fail.

In the first two rounds, Thurman didn’t look impressive in his comeback fight against Jarvis on March 12, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. He was taking a lot of hard shots to the head and body from the second-tier fighter Jarvis before knocking him out in the third round.

The scores were 19-19, 19-19, and 19-19 going into round three. While some fans thought Thurman accomplished something special, knocking out Jarvis, the reality is that he didn’t. Jarvis had already been knocked out in the first round by light welterweight Liam Paro on October 15, 2022, in Brisbane, Australia. He’d beaten two lower-level fighters since then, going into his match with Thurman.