The majority of fans on social media believe that Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis won’t follow through with his retirement. 60% of the fans on social media think that Tank Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) will continue fighting after his exhibition match against Jake Paul on November 14 on Netflix.

Yesterday, September 26, 2025, Davis posted on X, saying, “I am in, eight weeks.”

Why Fans Doubt Gervonta’s Exit

Many people took Tank seriously about his retirement, while those who remembered his past retirement threats have brushed this off, saying he’s “bluffing again” and it’s “fake news.”

A “Going Out of Business” Ploy

Davis’s choosing to announce his retirement ahead of his exhibition match against Jake Paul on November 14th could be a sly, strategic move by the Baltimore native. By announcing his retirement, he’ll drive up interest from fans, who will want to see him fight for the final time. It’s the equivalent of a store posting a ‘Going out of business’ advertisement to bring in customers.

If enough fans believe Tank Davis is retiring, they’ll want to see him in this fight with Paul. Without the retirement talk, many fans likely wouldn’t bother wasting their money on subscribing to Netflix or investing time in watching the event. But if they believe he is retiring, they’ll tune in to watch him battle the much larger Jake Paul at a 195-lb catchweight.

Future Paydays with Big Names

Another reason fans believe Gervonta isn’t retiring is that he can still earn a substantial amount of money to become even wealthier. The $40 million that Tank is reportedly getting for the Jake exhibition fight is just the tip of the iceberg for what he can make if he continues fighting.

There are five big names that Davis can fight to where he can likely double the $40 million that he’s getting to fight Paul. None of them would likely bring in that total from a single fight, but add them together, and there’s a lot of money Tank can make by choosing to stay around for the next two to three years.

Who Fans think Tank will fight next