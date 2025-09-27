Ricky Hatton’s Funeral Set for October 10 in Manchester — Boxing World Prepares to Say Goodbye

Ricky Hatton’s Funeral Will Take Place In Manchester On October 10; Members Of The Public Will Have A Chance To Pay Their Respects To The “Peoples’ Champion”

Loved by millions, called a real friend by so many people, Ricky Hatton will be laid to rest on October 10 in Manchester. It’s still incredibly hard to believe Hatton is gone, found dead as he so tragically was a few days ago, this in his home by his friend and manager Paul Speak. Hatton, at just 46 years of age, had succumbed to the inner demons he had so bravely battled for so long.

Now, as per the BBC, the funeral that is likely to be attended by thousands of well-wishers, will be held at Manchester Cathedral. Entry into the Cathedral will be by invitation only, but a procession route is soon to be published, and Hatton’s fans will be able to attend and pay their respects. It will be a truly emotional day in Hatton’s hometown, of that there is no doubt. Hatton, arguably the most popular British fighter of them all, touched so many lives, and he will never be forgotten by those people who knew him, who watched him fight, who were inspired by him.

Manchester to Turn Out for a Hero’s Last Journey

Ever since the terrible news broke, the tributes have been quite literally pouring in from all over the world, with people, famous or not famous, expressing themselves as best as they can. Numerous figures from the boxing world are expected to attend the funeral, and Hatton will absolutely be given a true champion’s send-off.

Everyone has their own particular fond Hatton memory. I was fortunate enough to have met Ricky on two occasions, albeit only briefly. The first time was shortly after he had shocked the world by beating Kostya Tszyu to become world light-welterweight champion. Junior Witter was calling for a shot at Hatton at the time, and I said to the “Hitman” that he would definitely KO or hammer Witter should he fight him, or words to that effect. Hatton smiled and said, “We’ll see. We’ll see.” I sensed then that Hatton was of the belief that it would be no easy fight at all if he did box Witter.

As we know, this all-British fight never happened, yet today, Junior is among those paying tribute to Hatton. They might have been potential rivals once, but today, Witter, like the rest of us, is truly saddened at what happened to the ring warrior who seemed to have everything to live for.