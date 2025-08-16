Israil Madrimov’s Warning: Canelo Alvarez to Knock Out Terence Crawford Early if Weight Gain is a Problem

Terence Crawford has added a lot of muscle to his frame in preparing for his title challenge against Canelo Alvarez next month. He may have put on too much weight.

Madrimov’s Knockout Prediction

Israil Madrimov says Terence Crawford’s fight against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is a “50-50” one for September 13th. But if Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) has put on too much weight, Alvarez will knock him out early. Judging by the picture posted by Victor Conte today, Crawford’s frame has changed dramatically from his last fight in 2024. It could be that he bulked up too much.

“If it goes 12 rounds and Crawford’s not overweight, 50-50. If he gains more weight, it’ll be tough. Canelo will finish him early. That’s possible,” said Israil Madrimov to Fight Hub TV, talking about what happens in the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight next month on September 13th.

Terence Crawford’s New Frame

Crawford appears to have gained a lot of weight, but we won’t know if he put too much on until fight time against Canelo. If he has put too much weight on, he could get stopped on September 13th.

Terence Crawford will be ready on Sept 13 pic.twitter.com/iOyQjSH9dC — Victor Conte (@VictorConte) August 15, 2025

“They’re thick, in shape, and look very strong,” said Shawn Porter on his channel, talking about Terence Crawford’s legs after visiting his camp in Colorado. “He’s doing all the right things.

Porter on Crawford’s Thighs

Carrying extra weight could be a problem for Terence, regardless of whether it’s positioned on his frame. Porter thinks it won’t be a problem, but Crawford looked slower with the weight he put on for his jump up to 154 last year against Israil Madrimov.

“He’s doing the right things [with his SNAC training]. When I look at his thighs, they are thick, and the muscles are popping, which suggests they’re really strong. He’s doing things like going up the incline,” said Porter about Terence. “You’re already at 6,000, but the incline is a mile up. When you get to the top, you’re 11,000 12-000 feet in the air. That’s how he’s able to pull off the kinds of things that he’s doing.”

We’ll see if Crawford’s high altitude training in Colorado will help against Canelo.

“They are matching and mirroring one another in a lot of ways. Crawford said, ‘Who else is there? There’s no one else at my level,” said Porter.

Crawford at 154 lbs

Crawford’s last performance against Israil Madrimov in 2024 showed that there are indeed fighters at his level, even at 154. That fight showed that Terence wasn’t going to enjoy the success in this weight class that he’s gotten used to at 147, 140, and 135. A more correct remark by Crawford is that there used to be fights not at his level in those weight classes, but not at 154 and above.