Moses Itauma & Derek Chisora Set for December 13 Manchester Show — But Opponents Still Unknown

As fans may be aware, there will be, on December 13 in Manchester at The Co-Op Arena, a heavyweight card that will be co-headlined by Moses Itauma and Derek Chisora. The two high-profile heavies, each at totally opposite ends of their careers, will not be fighting each other, that’s a given. So who will the two stars, one emerging, the other having achieved almost national treasure status, fight?

Frank Warren has announced the show, yet he was candid enough to say “I don’t know yet” when asked by The Ring who the two men in the opposite corners will be. There is still a decent amount of time to go until fight night, but fans do want to know what they will be watching on the night, what they will be paying to go see on the night.

Chisora Wants a Big “50th and Out” Send-Off

Chisora wants a big “50th and out” fight, and a quality opponent is expected for Dec. 13. While the plan for Itauma was for him to box a “top 10 ranked opponent.”

In Chisora’s case, Warren has ruled out both Deontay Wilder and Daniel Dubois, these being two names that popped up as far as some fans and a pundit or two thinking they might be the two likely candidates for Chisora’s final fight. Right now, it’s pure guesswork when it comes to who Chisora, 36-13 (23) will fight on the night (my hunch is Jarrell Miller will be brought in).

Itauma’s Opponent Hunt Hits Resistance

As for Itauma, 13-0 (11) and, at age 20, some 21 years younger than “War” Chisora, it’s proving tough, and potentially expensive, getting him a good, testing opponent. As Warren lamented, potential opponents are asking for “crazy money.” Itauma is so special, so talented, he is literally scaring off quality, experienced fighters.

Warren, though, is adamant he will do his job and that he will manage to secure a good opponent for the man so many people feel is the future of the heavyweight division. “We’ve delivered for him as of yet and we will deliver for him at the end of the year,” the promoter said.

Names we know we can rule out for Itauma on Dec. 13 include Filip Hrgovic (who is said to have priced himself out), and Jermain Franklin, who supposedly said he simply isn’t interested.