Oscar Collazo Retains Title After Jayson Vayson’s Corner Mysteriously Halts Competitive Bout – Boxing Results

Oscar Collazo (13-0, 10 KOs) retained his WBO minimumweight title with a strange seventh-round technical knockout over Jayson Vayson (14-2-1, 8 KOs) in a fight that was highly competitive up to the point of the stoppage on Saturday night at the Fantasy Springs Casino, in Indio, California. The official time was at 1:41.

(Credit: Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda)

In the seventh round, Vayson’s corner requested the fight be stopped. Other than appearing a little fatigued from the pace, Vayson appeared fine. He wasn’t taking a lot of punishment from Collozo, and there seemed to be no real reason for the fight to be halted. He’d been landing the harder punches throughout the fight, and the contest appeared almost even at the time of the stoppage.

In round one, Collozo was given credit for a knockdown after he hit Vayson with a cuffing shot. The replays showed that it wasn’t a clean shot, but referee Thomas Taylor still called it legit. Thankfully, that call, which many boxing fans on social media viewed as a blown one, didn’t factor in the outcome.

The naturally more powerful Vayson fought well in rounds four and five, hitting Collozo with huge shots to the head and body throughout the rounds. Collozo came back strong in the sixth, forcing a tired-looking Vayson against the ropes and landing a lot of hard punches to the head.

Vayson continued to look ragged in the seventh, taking shots to the body and hard punches to the head by Collozo. Jayson looked like all the energy had left his body, as his punches no longer appeared powerful, and he appeared exhausted.

“I wanted to fight, but I respect the decision of my corner. I feel the punches in my body, but I’m disappointed it was stopped,” said Jayson Vayson after the fight, talking about the premature stoppage loss to Oscar Collazo.

“I’m going to be the next undisputed champion of Puerto Rico. In 2026, you’re going to see the next undisputed for Puerto. I would be willing to fight Sandoval. Puerto Rico vs. Mexico, that’s a good matchup.”

In the co-feature, undisputed flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora (17-0, 9 KOs) scored a seventh-round TKO over her challenger. Alexas Kubicki (13-2, 2 KOs). Fundora trapped Kubicki against the ropes in round seven and unloaded on her with a barrage of punches, forcing the referee to step in and halt the fight. The time was 0:43 of round seven.