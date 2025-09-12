Ten Years Since Floyd Mayweather’s “Final Fight” Against Berto

By all rights and standards, the superb, you might even say flawless ring career of the so-called “T.B.E” came to an end 10 years ago today. For it was a decade ago today that Floyd Mayweather outboxed and outclassed Andre Berto in what was his fifth defence of the world welterweight title. Going into the fight, there was plenty of speculation about who “Money” would fight. In fact, plenty of fans made it clear that they would like to see him box British star Amir Khan.

It was a reasonably big shock when Mayweather announced he would be fighting Berto in his “last” fight. In fact, there were even some thoughts that Mayweather was messing around and joking when he said he would be fighting Berto in his final fight. This is not to say Berto was a bad fighter. Not at all. But after his huge (financially mostly) win over Manny Pacquiao, it was thought Floyd might face a more testing adversary in his finale.

Mayweather’s Business Mind and the Berto Fight

Then again, Mayweather was always smart, even to the possible extent that he was a far cleverer businessman than he was a great fighter. And why would/should Floyd take a hefty risk as far as losing in his final bout?

The big news came before the fight with Berto; this as a story broke of how Mayweather had used a drip of saline and vitamins ahead of his May 2015 “Fight of the Century” with Pacquiao. In doing so, Mayweather had broken Nevada State Athletic Commission rules. To some fans, this fact takes a lot away from Mayweather’s win over Pacquiao.

As far as the Berto fight went, Mayweather, at age 38-and-a-half, almost won as he pleased. Berto, 30-3(23) and six years younger than Floyd, was never in the fight, with Mayweather winning by commanding and lopsided scores of 120-108, 118-110, and 117-111.

After Berto: McGregor and Exhibition Cash Grabs

Mayweather was as good as his word as far as exiting the sport perfect. But “Money” wasn’t quite done, as he came back for a monster payday of a fight with MMA star Conor McGregor, this in August of 2017. Mayweather toyed with McGregor, and he won by a 10th round stoppage. Now, Mayweather had broken the legendary Rocky Marciano’s famed 49-0 ledger, even if plenty of us felt (and feel) that the McGregor fight should really have been classed as nothing but an exhibition bout.

But Mayweather was content, he was secure. He was 50-0. And after a few subsequent exhibition bouts that didn’t count on his official record, Mayweather would continue to count his cash, to live his extravagant life.

Legacy Debate: Where Does Mayweather Rank?

And now, as we all know, Mayweather could next year be sharing a ring with none other than Mike Tyson. Officially, however, Mayweather’s great career came to its end 10 years ago today. Just where Mayweather deserves to be ranked amongst the all-time greats remains a subject of debate.

Is Mayweather top 10 all-time? Is Mayweather really “T.B.E?”

Or are immortals such as Sugar Ray Robinson, Henry Armstrong, Muhammad Ali, Sam Langford, Roberto Duran, Joe Louis, Ezzard Charles, Willie Pep, Archie Moore, Rocky Marciano, and, yes, dare I suggest it……..Manny Pacquiao more deserving of a place in the top 10 greatest of all-time?