Terence “Bud” Crawford Turns 38 – Is There More Greatness To Come Before He Retires?

There was a time when the age of 38 was considered old for a fighter, a lower-weight operator in particular. But today, boxers can and do remain on top, at elite level, for a longer and longer period of time. Case in point: Terence Crawford, a slick boxer, indeed a masterful switch-hitter, and one who is largely reliant on reflexive ability. And yet “Bud” is very much still on top, arguably still close to his very peak. One of the best preserved, completely undamaged fighters ever to have boxed, Crawford today celebrates his 38th birthday.

Looking, and fighting, like a man a decade younger than he actually is, there must be a real temptation for Crawford to keep on fighting, to keep on adding to his legacy, to his greatness. After all, who’s going to beat him!? Crawford has never been dragged into what could be called a war, and maybe he never will be. Crawford is a beautiful example of what The Sweet Science is all about; of hitting and not getting hit, of winning with brains not brawn.

Could Crawford Take One More Big Fight — Or Walk Away Perfect?

And Crawford looks set for a happy retirement when he does decide to walk away, this with his health intact, his money intact, and his reputation equally fine. When all is said and done, some years from now, people may look back and say Terence Crawford had the perfect ring career; or at least a career that was darn near close to perfection personified. There are no controversial decision wins on Crawford’s record, he has never really struggled in any fight, and he has of course won world titles, a number of them unified, at no less than five weights.

So, after all that, after all this, what could be next for Crawford? There is some talk of a drop down to middleweight, while there is also at least a little chatter regarding a possible return fight with Canelo Alvarez. Or might “Bud” decide to go out right now; spotless, shining as brightly as he perhaps feels he ever will shine? It’s so rare for great fighters to go out unbeaten, with them having resisted the temptation to carry on for “just one more,” and then either losing or taking damage as a result (or both).

Will Crawford Join the Few Who Retired on Their Own Terms?

Crawford seems to be as smart out of the ring as he is inside it, and his sure does promise to be a happy ending. Still, we must wait and see what Crawford decides to do next. As special as he is, indeed, he is a joy to watch when he fights, it would be great to see him take on another challenge. On the other hand, it would be a great episode in boxing if Crawford went out now, unscathed, pristine.

Born fighters of course love to fight, and it’s tougher than tough giving up the thing you love. Can Crawford prove to be one of the rare gems of the sport, along with Rocky Marciano, Floyd Mayweather, Andre Ward, Ricardo Lopez, Joe Calzaghe, these being men who did everything they wanted their way, most importantly retiring from the most unforgiving of sports and not being retired by the most unforgiving of sports?

Crawford, 42-0 (31) has some serious thinking to do.