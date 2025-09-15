Ricky Hatton’s Boxing Hero Roberto Duran Pays Tribute To The Fallen “Hitman”

What a terrible year it has been as far as boxing greats passing away. Here in 2025, over the course of a few months that have hit boxing fans hard, we have lost, amongst others – George Foreman, Greg Haugen, Nino Benvenuti, Mike McCallum, and perhaps most shockingly, Ricky Hatton.

Hatton of course passed away at the weekend, this at the young age of 46, and so many tributes have been pouring in, these from Ricky’s fans, from boxing pundits, and from some of Hatton’s former ring foes (most absent from this section of people as far as not having paid tribute is Floyd Mayweather, who has been heavily criticised online for not having taken the time to write a few words).

Duran’s Emotional Tribute to His Protégé

One man who paid a heartfelt tribute is the one and only Roberto Duran. Duran, as Hatton fans know, was the Manchester warrior’s boxing hero, his idol. Hatton even travelled to Panama to visit Duran, this a number of years back; the special trip recalled by Hatton when he spoke with UK paper Boxing News. Duran picked Hatton up at the airport, took him to his bar, and the two drank and partied and sang karaoke and got on like a house on fire.

Now, deeply saddened by Hatton’s death, Duran has paid tribute to the man he so inspired to become a fighter.

“My dear Ricky Hatton, it pains me deeply to learn of your passing. You were always a gentleman and a great person. I enjoyed all your fights and I remember as if it were yesterday the day I welcomed you at the Panama airport and took you everywhere,” Duran wrote. “I will remember those moments, your friendship, and the honour of having called you a friend. To your beloved family, I send my deepest condolences. I share their grief because Ricky was more than a great champion; he was a true brother. My God have you in his glory. Forever my champion. Hands of Stone.”

Fans and Legends Unite in Mourning

Truly moving words from 74 year old Duran. Other legends such as Manny Pacquiao, Joe Calzaghe, Tyson Fury and many more have also paid tribute to the former two-weight world champion who had a fan-following the kind of which perhaps no other fighter ever had, with thousands of Hatton fans paying to fly to Las Vegas merely to attend the weigh-in for a Hatton fight.

Hatton really will be sorely missed.