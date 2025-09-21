Luis Ortiz Calls Out Moses Itauma After Florida Blowout Win

Cuban southpaw veteran Luis Ortiz returned to the ring in a low-key bout this past Friday night in Florida, the 46 year old picking up a quick, one-round stoppage win over a, not to be disrespectful, pretty nondescript foe.

In winning again, this in his first fight in some months, “King Kong” got himself pretty animated afterwards. Speaking with Ring Magazine, the former world heavyweight title challenger said that he reels “great,” this mentally as well as physically. To the extent that Ortiz, all 267 pounds of him, went on to state that he is “ready for anybody.”

Could Moses Itauma vs Ortiz Actually Happen?

Ortiz then reeled off names including Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, both fights almost having an even less than zero chance of happening. Before Ortiz mentioned a young heavyweight who might, perhaps, look his way as far as trying to get a fight with an old pro that may take him some good, learning rounds.

Ortiz said he’d fight Moses Itauma, the red-hot 20 year old fighter everyone is talking about right now. Now, although Ortiz is old enough to be Itauma’s dad, even his grandad, it is possible that this fight makes sense. As long as he doesn’t ask for crazy money, and as long as he would be able to obtain a licence to box in the UK (should Itauma and his team insist the fight took place right here in the UK) – maybe Ortiz could fight, and test, his fellow southpaw?

A Risk Worth Taking for Itauma?

Itauma says he will get back in December, against, according to Frank Warren “a top 10 ranked opponent.” But if Itauma gets himself another quick, he-learns-nothing-from-the-fight blowout, might he and his team take Ortiz up on his offer to fight him?

Ortiz, despite his age, is still strong and durable-looking, and we know he has a ton of experience. Would Ortiz be able to stick around past the half-way stage if he fought Itauma? Maybe.

Ortiz’ name would, at the very least, be a nice one for Itauma to have on his resume. And though he is probably too slow to be able to tag Itauma with anything more than maybe one good shot, it sure would be interesting to see how Itauma would fare IF Ortiz did get home with a bomb.

I’d rather see Itauma fight Ortiz than Charles Martin (who is supposedly in the running to fight Itauma in December). Wouldn’t you?