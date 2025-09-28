Kim Clavel Becomes Two-Time World Champion, Nelvie Tiafack Impresses – Boxing Results

MVP’s newest signing and Canadian star Kim Clavel (22-2, 3 KOs) got her world crown back tonight, outpointing Argentina’s Sol Cudos (10-1-2, 3 KOs) to win the IBF mini-flyweight world title (105 lbs) in the main event of Most Valuable Prospects 15: Championship Edition at Montreal’s Théâtre St-Denis. The GYM-promoted card streamed live on DAZN.

Clavel was calm but sharp, stepping in behind a busy jab, digging body and head with crisp combos. A cut opened near her right eye in the fifth — didn’t faze her, she just kept marching. Cudos landed a filthy hook in the seventh that made the place gasp, but Clavel reset, nicked the rhythm back and closed strong. Judges went 99-91, 98-92 x2. She’s now a two-time IBF world champ at 105 lbs, and Montreal went mad for it.

Tamm Thibeault Blasts Out Opponent In 54 Seconds

Co-main? Blink and you missed it. Tamm Thibeault (4-0, 3 KOs) — two-time Olympian, amateur world champ — flattened Italy’s Cristina Mazzotta (1-1) in just 54 seconds. A sharp right-left combo ended it before we’d even finished the first pint. Post-fight, talking with Ariel Helwani, Tamm said she wished it had lasted longer but gave respect to Mazzotta for showing up. She’s already a mandatory-level nightmare in the middleweight division.

Nelvie Tiafack Shows He’s A Proper Heavyweight Prospect

Then came Nelvie Tiafack (2-0, 2 KOs) — and from press row, close enough to hear every thud, you could tell the German Olympian’s got something special. The 26-year-old heavyweight fights like a lad who’s been pro a decade: patient, cold, explosive when he fancies it. Against Ramiro Robles (5-1, 3 KOs), Tiafack slipped shots, answered with spiteful hooks and uppercuts, and wasted nothing. Robles is a tough unit, kept plodding forward, but it was one-way punishment. After four hard rounds his corner waved it. Smart move — he was done.

From where we sat, you notice the subtle bits: Tiafack’s feet, the way he resets clean after combos, doesn’t blow himself out. Heavyweights at 2-0 normally swing like pub brawlers — this bloke breaks you down. If MVP plays it right, he’s going to be a problem for a lot of big lads in a couple of years.

MY Take

Clavel showed class — tough, smart, steady under fire. That seventh-round scare didn’t rattle her for a second. Thibeault’s a wrecking ball but still needs rounds before she hits the real top dogs. The big winner tonight? Nelvie Tiafack. Watching up close, you know when a heavyweight isn’t just hype. He’s calm, mean, accurate, and he can proper bang. Robles isn’t elite, but Tiafack treated him like target practice and stayed ice cold doing it.

MVP clearly wants a heavyweight star, and this lad might be it. Montreal was bouncing, DAZN got highlight finishes, and MVP’s building a proper stable.

