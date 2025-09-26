Joe Calzaghe Crowned Greatest British Boxer In New Fan & Historian Poll!

Who is the greatest British boxer ever to have done it? You are, upon reading this poser, instantly thinking of a certain fighter. Lennox Lewis, perhaps? Or Naseem Hamed. Maybe Nigel Benn. Or Ken Buchanan.

Well, the debate has (sort of) been settled. The results from a recent poll, conducted by boxing fan and historian Dave Harris, who is the founder of the British Boxing Hall of Fame, Joe Calzaghe was voted the best, the greatest.

The latest BBHOF awards night took place this past Sunday (September 21) and former super-middleweight and light heavyweight king Calzaghe scooped up the prestigious honour.

Calzaghe’s Perfect 46-0 Record Still Stands Tall

Of course, as is the way of things with regards to such debatable, passionate subjects, not everyone will agree with southpaw Joe being placed at the top of the pile. But when we look back at Calzaghe’s considerable ring achievements, it’s clear he was a special fighter indeed.

Calzaghe, a veritable buzzsaw of a ring warrior, had seemingly limitless stamina, he had power, a good chin, even better recuperative powers. And Calzaghe fought a number of excellent opponents. Oh, and Joe never lost a single fight, the Welshman going out perfect at 46-0.

Among the fine fighters Calzaghe defeated are: Chris Eubank (this Joe’s first world title fight and, as he has said numerous times, his toughest ever fight), Robin Reid, Charles Brewer, Jeff Lacy, Byron Mitchell, Mikkel Kessler, Peter Manfredo, Mario Veit. And then, in finally making the move to box in the US, and going up to 175-pounds to do so, Bernard Hopkins and Roy Jones Junior.

The Legacy Of Joe & Enzo Calzaghe Lives On

There was, for a while, some genuine temptation to carry on, maybe in an effort at breaking Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 record. But eventually, with bad hands and other issues persuading him not to push his luck, or his body and brain, Calzaghe called it quits at 46-0.

Joe gave a tearful tribute to his father and trainer Enzo at Sunday’s awards show; the fighter saying he would never have been able to reach the heights he did reach without his dad’s guidance and expertise.

Together, the two Calzaghes did great things, this after having forged steel, iron, grit and sheer physical and mental fortitude inside a basic, no-thrills, metal gym in Wales.

When we look back on the ring career of Joe Calzaghe today, some 17 years after he hung up the gloves, we can indeed fully appreciate a man who at times, on the right night (and yes, there were more than a few of them) turned himself into an almost flawless fighting machine.

And today, at age 53, Joe himself sure has some proud, proud moments to look back on.

What’s YOUR favourite Joe Calzaghe fight?