Devin Haney tried his best to intimidate WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. today during the face-off at the final press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Norman Jr.’s Ice-Cold Response

When the two came face-to-face, the challenger Devin (32-0, 16 KOs) ducked up and down, trying hard to make Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) flinch to show fear. It didn’t work. Norman Jr. showed no emotion. One could tell from looking at him that he wasn’t someone you’d want to mess with.

Norman Jr. predicted today that Haney is going to go to “sleep” on Saturday night. He states that there’s only so much running he can do inside the ring.

Haney’s Desperate Energy

“This isn’t my first rodeo. It won’t be anything different. I look to bring back the WBO title back home to my family and my team,” said Devin Haney at today’s final press conference for his fight against WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. this Saturday night.

Running Won’t Save Him

“I know he had his thing in his time period, but I feel it’s time for another face to come up here and do his thing,” said Brian Norman Jr. “It’s only so far you can go. We’re in a box. So, it’s not like he can run forever. So, no matter if he runs or stays there, the boy is going to sleep.”

Haney is coming into the fight as the betting underdog, needing a victory and a good performance to stay in line for his lucrative, mega-million rematch with Ryan Garcia in 2026. A knockout loss against Norman Jr. could ruin those plans, sending Haney into a rebuild.

Depending on how badly Norman Jr. obliterates him, it could take quite a climb to get his way back. He’s already coming into Saturday’s fight with his popularity at an all-time low after turning in a boo-filled Tom and Jerry performance against Jose Ramirez on May 2, 2025, and the loss to Ryan Garcia on April 20, 2024.