Canelo Alvarez has decided he wants the rematch with his conqueror, Terence Crawford, in 2026. It’s an opportunity for Canelo (63-3-2, 39 KOs) to recapture his undisputed super super middleweight championship.

Canelo’s pride is kicking in, making him want to even the score against Bud Crawford. There wasn’t much to separate them last time. If Canelo hadn’t gassed in the last four rounds from 9 through 12, he’d have won.

Crawford still holding all four belts

Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) still holds the four belts he won from Canelo in a 12-round unanimous decision on September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As long as the IBF doesn’t force Crawford to defend against his mandatory, Osleys Iglesias, and the WBC doesn’t do the same with their organization’s mandatory, Christian Mbilli, he should still have the four belts for Canelo to try and win back.

If Crawford is forced to fight one of those two, the chances are he’ll lose the belts because those guys bring serious power and work rate. Those are not the type of fighters that a 38-year-old wants to face.

Surprisingly, it’s taken Alvarez this long to finally speak up about wanting the rematch. He’s likely been haunted by the memories of that defeat for the last two months. Returning to his native Mexico had to have been difficult for Canelo, given the attention he was receiving. It’s unclear if he’s been keeping a low profile in Howard Hughes fashion or going out in public.

Benavidez would’ve been the natural matchup

It wouldn’t be so bad if Canelo had bitten the bullet and fought David Benavidez instead. At least by losing to him, he’d be respected more, and there wouldn’t be such a hit on his legacy because he’s a bigger fighter. But getting beaten by Crawford, a fighter who moved up essentially threw weight classes from 147 to 168, that’s a bitter pill to swallow. In hindsight, Canelo should have refused Turki Alalshikh’s request to fight Crawford and instead agreed to face Benavidez.