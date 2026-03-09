Devin Haney’s criticism of Shakur Stevenson draws fan backlash online

“Do you think Shakur could have stepped on the gas against Teo?” Haney said.

Host Max Kellerman raised the possibility that Stevenson might have been able to finish the fight.

“Maybe he could have gotten him out of there,” Kellerman said.

Haney then compared the situation to his own November 2025 win over Brian Norman.

“But did he?” Haney said. “I think Teo was more ready to be stopped and ready to give up than Norman was.”

Haney defeated Norman by unanimous decision after scoring a knockdown in the second round of their welterweight title fight. Norman continued through the remainder of the bout, which Haney pointed to as evidence of the difference he saw between the two performances.

After the clip circulated online, many fans criticized Haney’s remark and referenced his own record of recent decision victories.

“This MF Still Bumping His Gums? He Scared To Sign To Fight Rolly, Huh?” wrote user NoNarrativeBox1 on X.

Another fan questioned Haney’s finishing record.

“This mf hasn’t stopped anybody since Obama was president tho,” wrote user iAmBeachboy757.

Other responses dismissed the comment more bluntly.

“Nigga what,” wrote user Mosthated_365.

Another account added, “Niggas be saying anything.”

The exchange added another round of discussion involving Haney, Stevenson, and Teofimo, three fighters who continue to generate strong reactions across boxing social media.

The Stevenson-Teofimo fight itself ended without serious controversy on the scorecards, as Stevenson controlled large portions of the bout with his defense and accuracy. Still, some observers felt Teofimo appeared discouraged late, which fed debate over whether a stoppage opportunity existed.