Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) had been ordered by the IBF to defend his title against Eifert (13-1, 5 KOs) following the German contender’s victory in the organization’s final eliminator. Negotiations between the camps stretched across several months, forcing the IBF to set a purse bid deadline before both sides informed the sanctioning body that an agreement had been reached.

Placing Bivol-Eifert on the May 23 show adds a traditional championship fight to an event already drawing attention for its unusual main event. Usyk will defend the WBC heavyweight title against Verhoeven, who enters the bout after a long career as one of kickboxing’s most recognizable champions and will be making his professional boxing debut.

A long wait for the mandatory challenger finally has a date attached to it, even if the setting around the Pyramids will make the defense one of the more unusual championship events on this year's boxing calendar.