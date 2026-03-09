Davis and Cruz first met in December 2021 in Los Angeles, where Davis won a unanimous decision over twelve rounds to retain his WBA lightweight title. Cruz stepped in on short notice for that fight and forced Davis to go the distance in a physical contest that looked different from many of Davis’ usual victories. Judges scored the bout 115-113, 115-113, and 116-112.

Cruz’s forward pressure kept Davis from settling into the kind of fight that usually leads to his knockouts. Davis also injured his left hand during the bout, which limited how often he threw that punch in the later rounds and forced him to rely more on movement and right-hand counters.

The new talks follow Davis’ majority draw with Lamont Roach in March 2025 in Brooklyn. The result marked the first non-win of Davis’ professional career and immediately led to calls for a rematch from Roach and his team.

Roach remained vocal about wanting a second fight in the months afterward, though no agreement between the camps has been announced.

Cruz has also been connected to Roach recently. The two fought on December 6 in San Antonio for the WBC interim junior welterweight title. That bout also went the distance and ended in a majority draw after twelve rounds.

A second meeting between Davis and Cruz would move the matchup up from lightweight to the 140-pound division. The higher weight would remove the lightweight limit that existed during their first fight.

No official date or venue has been announced while discussions continue, though a possible summer return for Davis is being explored.