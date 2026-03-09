That fight was complicated by a deep cut on Tszyu’s scalp that left him bleeding heavily for much of the night. The losses continued later that year when Bakhram Murtazaliev stopped him in three rounds, and a rematch with Fundora ended after seven rounds when Tszyu remained in his corner.

The event marks Tszyu’s first scheduled appearance of the year and gives the Australian contender a chance to continue rebuilding in front of a home crowd. Wollongong has become a familiar stop for major Australian boxing cards in recent years.

Tszyu returned in December with a wide decision victory over Anthony Velazquez (18-0-1). The win steadied his position at 154 pounds, while he looks to move back toward major fights in the division.

Nurja (20-0, 9 KOs) enters unbeaten but largely untested against recognized contenders. Most of his professional bouts have taken place in Albania against local opposition, and he has not fought beyond six rounds. One unusual episode on his record occurred in 2023 during a fight with Placido Ramirez that ended early after fans entered the ring and struck Ramirez.

The WBA currently lists Nurja as the #12 contender in the division.

A potential fight with Errol Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) has been mentioned for later this year if Tszyu wins in April.

The Wollongong card is also expected to feature several Australian fighters. Sam Goodman and Olympian Callum Peters are scheduled to appear, along with former NRL player Nelson Asofa-Solomona, who scored a knockout with a single uppercut in his professional debut last month.