Devin Haney reacted to recent training footage of Keith Thurman with a blunt post on social media: “Keith looks old bruh.”
The remark followed a gym clip of Thurman working on mitts ahead of his March 28 return. The 37-year-old fires compact combinations and keeps his stance tight, flashing hand speed in short sequences. The mitt work looks crisp in bursts. There is no one in front of him forcing exchanges or testing his reactions.
After one fight in four years, Thurman steps directly into a title bout against Sebastian Fundora on March 28 at the MGM Grand. His only appearance since 2022 came against Australia’s Brock Jarvis, a fighter who was not rated among the division’s leading contenders.
Jarvis dropped Thurman in the opening round before being stopped, a moment that still fuels doubts about how much of the former champion remains.
That moment still follows him. Thurman spent the next stretch moving and regaining his footing before turning the bout around. He recovered and stopped Jarvis, but the fast, explosive counters that once defined him were harder to spot across extended exchanges.
He is receiving a title shot after one fight in four years. His peak came nearly a decade ago when he unified welterweight titles and competed at the front of the division. Injuries and long layoffs have limited his activity and kept him outside the regular championship picture.
Haney’s comment reflects what some observers see in the recent footage. At 37, Thurman does not carry the same snap that marked his earlier run. Training clips can show coordination and brief sharpness. They do not show how a fighter responds when a taller, active champion presses him round after round.
Fundora’s size and output demand sustained consistency over twelve rounds. March 28 will determine whether experience can offset years of inactivity, or whether the gap between past reputation and current form becomes visible under the lights.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman undercard adds heavyweight eliminator
- Fundora Treats Keith Thurman Fight as Business as Usual
- Fundora vs Thurman Rescheduled for March 28 After Long Delay
- Torrez Has Clear Blueprint Against Sanchez
- Wardley Side Brings Up Dubois’ Past at Launch
- The First Mayweather-Pacquiao May Have Hurt Boxing
Last Updated on 2026/02/25 at 9:52 PM