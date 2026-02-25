After one fight in four years, Thurman steps directly into a title bout against Sebastian Fundora on March 28 at the MGM Grand. His only appearance since 2022 came against Australia’s Brock Jarvis, a fighter who was not rated among the division’s leading contenders.

Jarvis dropped Thurman in the opening round before being stopped, a moment that still fuels doubts about how much of the former champion remains.

That moment still follows him. Thurman spent the next stretch moving and regaining his footing before turning the bout around. He recovered and stopped Jarvis, but the fast, explosive counters that once defined him were harder to spot across extended exchanges.

He is receiving a title shot after one fight in four years. His peak came nearly a decade ago when he unified welterweight titles and competed at the front of the division. Injuries and long layoffs have limited his activity and kept him outside the regular championship picture.

Haney’s comment reflects what some observers see in the recent footage. At 37, Thurman does not carry the same snap that marked his earlier run. Training clips can show coordination and brief sharpness. They do not show how a fighter responds when a taller, active champion presses him round after round.

Fundora’s size and output demand sustained consistency over twelve rounds. March 28 will determine whether experience can offset years of inactivity, or whether the gap between past reputation and current form becomes visible under the lights.