Fundora Treats Keith Thurman Fight as Business as Usual

“We’re gonna go in there and do what we always do,” Fundora said. “I’m gonna retain this title and remain world champion.”

That’s the atmosphere. No drama, no stress. He isn’t selling a “return to glory” or a “changing of the guard.” It’s nothing like that. He’s selling readiness.

Even when people bring up Thurman’s massive experience, Fundora just dismisses it. Sure, anything can happen in the ring, but his answer is always the same: train harder. He doesn’t have an emotional response to Thurman’s claims, and he doesn’t need a counter narrative. With Fundora, he just needs to show up.

Winning this fight wouldn’t even be a massive reinvention for Fundora. He sees it as just another highlight on the reel and another step toward where his team expects him to be. While Thurman tries to make this about proving a point, Fundora is treating it like a scheduled maintenance check on his career.

He’s even cool with people underestimating him. Fundora doesn’t try to use it as “fuel” or get loud about it. He just treats it as activity. Show up, perform, and the critics will eventually go quiet.

Even headlining at the MGM Grand doesn’t seem to phase Sebastian. It’s his third time there, and the only difference now is that he’s the guy at the top of the poster. If Thurman wants to be the “test,” Fundora is acting like he’s already got the answers. To him, March 28 isn’t a “moment.” It’s just the next chapter.