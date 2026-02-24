Conor Benn Targets Ryan Garcia Fight

Benn said he wants “the biggest and best fights possible” in the United States and described himself as “a servant of the public.” The language is clear. The calendar is tight.

Ryan Garcia is the clear target. He holds the WBC welterweight belt and delivers proven U.S. television pull, which Benn needs if this switch is going to result in a real title fight.

WBC business at 147 is rarely straightforward. Garcia works inside his own promotional network, and any voluntary defense or unification requires sanctioning clearance, agreed purse terms, and aligned broadcast commitments before contracts are signed.

If Garcia has a due mandatory, that challenger takes priority unless step-aside money is agreed. If not, a voluntary defense could be approved. That distinction will determine whether Benn is viable this year or waiting on paperwork.

In the ring, the Garcia fight is high risk. Benn fights best when he sets his feet and lets combinations go after starting with the jab. He carries real right-hand power and closes distance aggressively. Garcia’s left hook remains a problem for anyone. Benn would need tight guard discipline, head movement and body work to slow Garcia’s feet. At 147, conditioning and punch selection become critical over twelve rounds.

Benn has also mentioned Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney, and Rolando Romero. Each name brings separate promotional alignment and sanctioning politics. None come with a clear path inside nine months unless Zuffa can move quickly through negotiations.

A third Chris Eubank Jr. fight remains simpler to make, especially in the United Kingdom, though it shifts Benn away from welterweight title ground.

The structure at 147 will decide this. If Garcia’s belt is available and the WBC allows it, Benn gets his shot. If not, the rankings will move without him, and the division will not wait.