But by the time it happened, both men had already had their defining nights. What unfolded was careful and technical. There was skill on display, but not the kind of urgency that casual viewers expected after all that buildup. People tuned in at peak hype and peak pricing. Many didn’t feel a reason to do it again.

Boxing has delivered strong fights since. Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol settled their division in two high-level battles. Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez met in a matchup with real competitive intrigue. If you follow the sport, those nights mattered. Outside the core audience, they barely registered. That’s the uncomfortable part.

For millions of viewers, Mayweather-Pacquiao became their last major boxing purchase. The sport didn’t collapse afterward. It kept staging meaningful fights. The talent remained. What shifted was the habit. The spectacle peaked that night, and the momentum flattened in the years that followed. Plenty of big fights came and went, but none felt like an appointment the entire sports world had to keep.

Now a sequel approaches. It’ll draw numbers again and generate headlines. What it won’t do is recreate that brief moment when boxing felt unavoidable. That feeling may have slipped away the first time the bell rang.