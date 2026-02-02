Fundora vs Thurman Rescheduled for March 28 After Long Delay

Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman finally have a fixed March 28 date for their delayed WBC junior middleweight title fight, a booking that clears a long stall in the division while raising questions about form, timing, and why this pairing stayed alive so long.
The bout lands at MGM Grand and will be streamed on pay per view via Prime Video. It replaces an October 2025 plan that collapsed after Fundora damaged his hand in training. Since then, the belt stayed frozen while the calendar kept turning. Now the division moves again, even if the logic behind the opponent remains open to debate.
The bout will be distributed via PBC on pay-per-view. Thurman enters the fight after extended periods of inactivity, having boxed four times since 2017. His most recent appearance came in 2025, following nearly three years away from the ring.
Fundora has carried the WBC belt since his upset win over Tim Tszyu in 2024. He never lost it in the ring. He simply waited. The sanctioning body kept the slot warm, and the mandatory remained unchanged while younger names circled without access. That delay shaped the division more than any single round thrown during that stretch.
Fundora keeps the belt while time passes
Fundora enters this fight as an active champion only on paper. The injury pause removed momentum, and the reschedule offers him a chance to reset his position. At junior middleweight, size and work rate define his success. Long arms, straight shots, and a steady pace make him awkward early and exhausting late. The risk now is rust.
A win moves him forward. Anything else reopens the logjam that has already cost the division a year.
Thurman’s name outweighs recent rounds
Thurman is 37 and has boxed four times since 2017. Since 2022, he has appeared once, a 2025 win over Brock Jarvis after years away. This title shot marks his first championship fight in close to a decade. That gap explains how this bout is viewed in gyms. Recognition carries weight. Recent rounds do not.
From a boxing standpoint, this is a gamble on timing rather than rhythm. Thurman has always depended on sharp movement and clean counters. Long layoffs test those tools. Against a tall pressure fighter like Fundora, the margin for error shrinks quickly. Legs have to hold. Timing has to be right early.
The business side kept this fight alive. Now the ring has to justify it. The junior middleweight division can finally move once the belt changes hands or stays put. Either way, March 28 closes a long pause.
Last Updated on 02/02/2026