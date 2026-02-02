Fundora vs Thurman Rescheduled for March 28 After Long Delay

The bout will be distributed via PBC on pay-per-view. Thurman enters the fight after extended periods of inactivity, having boxed four times since 2017. His most recent appearance came in 2025, following nearly three years away from the ring.

Fundora has carried the WBC belt since his upset win over Tim Tszyu in 2024. He never lost it in the ring. He simply waited. The sanctioning body kept the slot warm, and the mandatory remained unchanged while younger names circled without access. That delay shaped the division more than any single round thrown during that stretch.

Fundora keeps the belt while time passes

Fundora enters this fight as an active champion only on paper. The injury pause removed momentum, and the reschedule offers him a chance to reset his position. At junior middleweight, size and work rate define his success. Long arms, straight shots, and a steady pace make him awkward early and exhausting late. The risk now is rust.

A win moves him forward. Anything else reopens the logjam that has already cost the division a year.

Thurman’s name outweighs recent rounds

Thurman is 37 and has boxed four times since 2017. Since 2022, he has appeared once, a 2025 win over Brock Jarvis after years away. This title shot marks his first championship fight in close to a decade. That gap explains how this bout is viewed in gyms. Recognition carries weight. Recent rounds do not.

From a boxing standpoint, this is a gamble on timing rather than rhythm. Thurman has always depended on sharp movement and clean counters. Long layoffs test those tools. Against a tall pressure fighter like Fundora, the margin for error shrinks quickly. Legs have to hold. Timing has to be right early.

The business side kept this fight alive. Now the ring has to justify it. The junior middleweight division can finally move once the belt changes hands or stays put. Either way, March 28 closes a long pause.