Terence Crawford Defends Conor Benn’s $15M Zuffa Deal

Crawford kept it direct on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“He just signed with Zuffa. And a lot of people was saying he’s disloyal and Eddie Hearn and them was loyal to him and this and that. He’s getting 15 million for his next. Like, man, what is people talking about? I said, it’s just business. It ain’t personal with them. I said, Conor Benn did what was best for him and his family. I said, just like the promotional companies going to do what’s best for them and their business. If a fighter that they sign lose probably two straight, they get to cut them. No questions asked. Why? Because now they wasting money.”

He added:

“They feel they don’t care about that person family. They don’t care about that person, you know, relationship with them. They not going in there with their heart like, ‘Oh man, like you a good buddy.’ They like, ‘Ah, sorry. It’s just business. Cut you.’ So when a fighter does the same thing that a promotional company do or a manager or anybody else, it’s all you disloyal, you this, you that. I’m like, make it make sense.”

In this sport, agreements are tied to performance. A fighter drops a couple fights, the phone stops ringing and the promoter shifts attention. When a boxer leaves for a bigger purse, he is exercising the same negotiating muscle that promoters apply when they reshape their roster.

Signing with a new outfit does not move Benn into mandatory territory. It does not lock in a title fight with the WBC, WBA, IBF, or WBO. A new promoter can secure dates and funding. Belt position still has to be claimed under the lights, round by round, with real work behind the jab.

Crawford’s stance was straightforward. Fighters absorb punishment for their paydays. When a larger check is available, they chase it.