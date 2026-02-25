That detail matters because Sanchez’s legs are his primary defense. He relies on footwork to control distance, reset exchanges, and pick shots in space. During Wednesday’s virtual press conference, Sanchez said his knee is fully healed and that he expects no ring rust. If that movement holds up over the full distance, he can keep Torrez at the end of his jab and box in rhythm. If it fades even slightly, the fight compresses.

Torrez brings the kind of style that can test it. The Olympic silver medalist is a southpaw who fights moving forward and works in combination. A left-handed pressure fighter targeting the body creates different angles than Kabayel did, particularly with the right hook to the midsection and straight left through the center. Torrez also prides himself on conditioning, which becomes significant in a fight built around sustained output rather than single exchanges.

“This is definitely my toughest fight,” Torrez said. “Frank Sanchez is fast, strong, and has a lot of qualities that stand out in the heavyweight division.”

The bout is an IBF heavyweight final eliminator, placing the winner in line for a title opportunity. That raises the cost of mistakes. If Torrez applies steady pressure with patience and avoids walking into clean counters early, he forces Sanchez into the type of fight that previously caused problems. If Sanchez establishes distance and turns Torrez repeatedly, his experience could dictate the pace.

The blueprint has already been drawn. Torrez now has to apply it under real pressure against a veteran who won't cooperate.